'Impressive' pro debut for goalie in 4-0 Komets victory

Goaltender Robbie Beydoun had been on the radar of Komets coach Ben Boudreau for some time.

“We have been talking probably for about the last month, to be honest, but we didn't have opportunities for him here with the way our goalies were playing. I mean we had four at one point,” Boudreau said.

“I had to call him every single Monday and just say, ‘Hey, be patient, this is going to happen, it’s going to happen.’ (That’s) because we know how this league works and, sure enough, we lose two goalies on the same day and it created an opportunity for (Beydoun) and he rose to the occasion and took advantage of it.”

Beydoun, who had been with the University of Wisconsin, stopped all 29 shots he faced tonight for the Komets in a 4-0 victory over the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis.

“It was very impressive,” Boudreau said, “and not just because of the numbers, but because of the confidence that he exuded in the crease. I thought he was great.”

Anthony Petruzzelli, Olivier Galipeau, Brandon Hawkins and Justin Vaive scored for Western Conference-leading Fort Wayne (18-7-4), which improved to 9-3-1 this season against Indy (27-17-4).

Beydoun, 24, was signed this week because Stefanos Lekkas was called to Rochester of the American Hockey League and Dylan Ferguson suffered a hand injury in practice.

Beydoun got the Komets’ third shutout of the season – Ferguson and Louis-Philip Guindon have one apiece – and it was the first by a Fort Wayne netminder in his pro debut since Francois Tremblay stopped 21 in a 4-0 victory at Indianapolis on Oct. 26, 2014.

“It was a lot of fun,” Beydoun said. “It’s a great group of guys. I know everybody says this when they’re a new player coming in, but they really did welcome me with open arms. They’ve been treating me unbelievable. They’ve made me feel right at home right away, and they played a great game in front of me. They allowed me to get into the game. They kept shots to the outside. They cleared guys out in front and they communicated well with me. … I’m looking forward to continuing to roll here with these guys.”

Beydoun was peppered with shots early – Indy had the game’s first four – and he got some help, including a Galipeau slide to break up a 2-on-1 rush.

“It definitely helps, seeing those guys sell out (to block) shots,” Beydoun said. “It’s a big help and definitely motivates the whole team, gives the team momentum, when you see guys giving that extra effort and sacrificing their bodies like that.”

Petruzzelli made it 1-0 at 18:37 of the first period, banging in a rebound after Hawkins muscled Michael Pelech off the puck in the corner and fired a wild-angled shot that surprised Indy goalie Dan Bakala, who stopped 29 of 33 shots.

Bakala thwarted Vaive on a breakaway and Jackson Leef on a 20-foot one-timer, early in the second period in front of 2,446 fans at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, and Beydoun followed suit by stopping a Willie Raskob shot and Tim Shoup off the rebound at 14:22.

Galipeau flicked the puck into an open net from the bottom of the left circle at 16:19, making it 2-0, after the puck slid off Marco Roy’s stick during a 3-on-1 rush.

The first power play didn’t come until 37 second into the third period, when Fort Wayne’s A.J. Jenks was penalized for cross-checking. Just after the Komets killed if off, Hawkins stole the puck, skated down the boards and buried a shot from the left circle for a 3-0 lead.

Hawkins has 10 goals in his last nine games and leads the Komets in goals (19) and points (30) in 27 games overall. He had a hat trick in Friday’s 6-2 victory at Memorial Coliseum over the Wheeling Nailers, who they face again 4:10 p.m. Sunday in West Virginia.

Vaive made it 4-0 with a 40-foot shot at 12:09.

“When your goalie’s playing well, it gives you a lot of confidence, much like it was with (Guindon) on Friday night,” Boudreau said. “When you’ve got somebody who you know can make the saves, then you play a little bit more with an edge and a little bit more offensive-minded. So, I thought it was great and the guys rallied around (Beydoun).

“I thought one of the most telling signs was when Nolan LaPorte blocked a shot with about 6 minutes to go in the slot because they all wanted to play hard for (Beydoun) because they realized the moment was a pretty cool one.”

Beydoun, who played at Michigan Tech from 2017 to 2020, is the fifth goalie the Komets have used this season – there was also Jeremy Helvig – and he wasn’t totally unfamiliar with the roster. He played with Nick Boka in youth hockey and works out with Hawkins in the offseason.

“I’ve known how lethal (Hawkins) is for a long time,” Beydoun said. “So it’s pretty cool being teammates with him for the first time. And it’s not too surprising for me seeing what he does here.”

Notes: Both teams were 0 for 2 on power plays. ... Matthew Boudens, who had a goal Friday, was called up to Chicago of the AHL. Boudens had three goals and 13 points in 28 games this season. He played 10 games last season with the Wolves and was scoreless. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski, Zach Pochiro (hand), Matt Murphy and Curtis Leonard. … The Fuel wore “Black Panther” jerseys and the Komets donned uniforms with a Thanos theme from the Marvel universe.

