K's fall 5-3 at Wheeling in penalty marred game

Michael Joly had two goals and two assists. Joshua Winquist had two goals and one assist. They led the Wheeling Nailers to a 5-3 victory over the Komets today in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 26 of 30 shots for Fort Wayne (18-8-4). For league-worst Wheeling (16-24-6), Taran Kozun stopped 21 of 24.

Referee Andrew Bruggemann didn’t call a single penalty until the third period Saturday, when the Komets won 4-0 at Indianapolis backed by Robbie Beydoun’s 29 saves in his professional debut, but Bruggemann’s whistle was the single biggest factor today.

Wheeling scored on 2 of 8 power plays and Fort Wayne was 2 of 6 – all in the first two periods, as Wheeling built a 4-2 lead – and 19 total penalties were called at WesBanco Arena.

The Komets defeated Wheeling 6-2 Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where Guindon stopped 15 shots for the victory, and the next five games are against the Nailers, too, a stretch ending May 1, though Wheeling does face another opponent, Indy, on April 28.

Today, the Komets took the first three penalties – Nolan LaPorte for slashing, Anthony Nellis for hooking and Curtis Leonard for delay of game – and that set up the Nailers for a power-play goal from Winquist on a 25-foot shot 8:49 into the first period.

Wheeling’s Joly made it 2-0 with a one-timer from the right circle on Guindon, who was his teammate in juniors for the Rimouski Oceanic.

Fort Wayne’s top-ranked power play got 5 minutes to try and trim the deficit, after Wheeling’s Matt Foley received a match penalty for kicking at 14:42, but the Komets mustered only three shots and didn’t score.

The Komets’ power play redeemed itself 1:19 into the second period, when Nellis redirected a Brandon Hawkins pass with Wheeling’s Patrick McNally serving a cross-checking penalty, and that cut the Nailers’ lead to 2-1.

Joly made it 3-1 during a 4-on-3 power play at 12:45 and Fort Wayne’s A.J. Jenks answered 1:07 later, redirecting an Olivier Galipeau shot during another 4-on-3 advantage.

With the teams skating 4-on-4, Jesse Lees put the Nailers up 4-2 with a 35-foot snap from just inside the right circle at 15:22.

Fort Wayne’s Stephen Harper blasted the puck into an open net 14:06 into the third period, after Kozun got caught playing the puck behind the net.

Wheeling’s Winquist scored on an empty-netter at 18:51.

Notes: The Komets’ Shawn Szydlowski was a healthy scratch a third straight game, and the Komets also played without Zach Pochiro (hand), Dylan Ferguson (hand), Randy Gazzola and Matthew Brodeur.

jcohn@jg.net