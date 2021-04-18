K's run out of steam, lose 5-3 to Nailers

Stephen Harper blasted a shot into an open net, after Wheeling Nailers goaltender Taran Kozun got caught out of position playing the puck, and it looked as if the Komets might just pull off another third-period comeback today.

But they ran out of steam.

Wheeling’s Joshua Winquist scored an empty-netter to cement a 5-3 victory over the Komets in front of 903 fans at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Anthony Nellis and A.J. Jenks also scored for the Komets, who were without top-line player Zach Pochiro a fifth straight game because of a hand injury. Shawn Szydlowski sat out a third straight game as a healthy scratch.

While talking about scheduling is generally deemed an excuse, in this case it at least bears mentioning: The Nailers were playing their third game in nine days because poor ice conditions canceled three games at two venues, and they were idle Saturday night; meanwhile, the Komets were playing their fifth game in nine days, and their third within 47 hours, including Saturday’s 4-0 victory at Indianapolis where Robbie Beydoun had a 29-save shutout.

“For sure, with the schedule, this one wasn't in our favor from the start. At the same time, we’re professional hockey players, so the effort’s got to be there,” Harper said. “But you're not going to win them all, so give (the Nailers) credit, too.”

Kozun stopped 21 of 24 shots for league-worst Wheeling (16-24-6). For Western Conference-leading Fort Wayne (18-8-4), which is 8-2-3 against the Nailers, Louis-Philip Guindon stopped 26 of 30 shots.

“I think you could see a fresh team vs. a tired team and it showed during the first 40 minutes,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “But all in all, we were there right up to the end.”

And those first 40 minutes were dominated by special teams. Referee Andrew Bruggemann, who didn’t call a single penalty Saturday until the third period, awarded all but one of the 13 power plays Sunday in the first two periods – Wheeling was 2 for 7 and Fort Wayne 2 for 6, as it fell behind 4-2 on the scoreboard to set up Harper’s goal 14:06 into the third period.

In total, 19 penalties for 52 minutes were called, including a match penalty on Wheeling's Matt Foley for kicking and a fight between teammate Kyle Marino and Fort Wayne's Justin Vaive.

“Obviously, when they’re calling this many penalties, it’s not a game with much flow,” Harper said. “At least the reffing was consistent and there were calls on both sides, so that was at least good on their part, but it was a tough one for us today.”

Wheeling’s Winquist and Michael Joly had two goals and two assists apiece. Jesse Lees also scored for the Nailers, the Komets’ opponent in their next five games, though Wheeling has a game with Indy in the midst of it April 28.

“Most definitely, when we’re basically playing the same two teams (Wheeling and Indy) all year (because of the pandemic), and we have a six-game stint here, I think it’s going to be pretty intense and we’ll get back at it Friday there at our home rink, The Jungle,” Harper said.

On Sunday, the Komets took the first three penalties – Nolan LaPorte for slashing, Nellis for hooking and Curtis Leonard for delay of game – and that set up the Nailers for a power-play goal from Winquist on a 25-foot shot 8:49 into the first period.

Joly made it 2-0 with a one-timer from the right circle on Guindon, who was his teammate in juniors for the Rimouski Oceanic.

Fort Wayne’s top-ranked power play got 5 minutes to try and trim the deficit, after Foley received his match penalty at 14:42, but the Komets mustered only three shots and didn’t score.

The Komets’ power play redeemed itself 1:19 into the second period, when Nellis redirected a Brandon Hawkins pass with Wheeling’s Patrick McNally serving a cross-checking penalty, and that cut the Nailers’ lead to 2-1.

Joly made it 3-1 during a 4-on-3 power play at 12:45 and Fort Wayne’s Jenks answered 1:07 later, redirecting an Olivier Galipeau shot during another 4-on-3 advantage.

With the teams skating 4-on-4, Lees put the Nailers up 4-2 with a 35-foot snap from just inside the right circle at 15:22.

Notes: The Komets also played without Dylan Ferguson (hand), Randy Gazzola and Matthew Brodeur. ... Leonard was in the lineup after missing 21 games with an undisclosed injury.

