Looks who's back with K's: Lyszczarczyk

Alan Lyszczarczyk was an exciting forward last season for the Komets, totaling 19 goals and 46 points in 57 games, and he’s returning to Fort Wayne.

The Komets dealt defenseman Curtis Leonard to the Tulsa Oilers on Monday in exchange for Lyszczarczyk, 23, who won Fort Wayne’s Rookie of the Year award in 2020.

The Komets (18-8-4), tied with Florida for the best winning percentage in the ECHL, certainly need the offense after Brandon Hawkins was called up Monday to Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday.

“I’m very excited,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “Anytime you can add somebody like Alan Lyszczarczyk, who was your Rookie of the Year, it’s great and it comes at a time when don’t have (Zach) Pochiro and you don’t have Hawkins and you don’t have (Matthew) Boudens. It’s a huge addition, up front, to our lineup because he was stellar for us offensively last year.”

Hawkins led the Komets in goals (19) and points (31) in 28 games, and he was tied for the ECHL lead in power-play goals (10) despite Fort Wayne’s season starting two months after the other teams. In his last 15 games, Hawkins had 14 goals and 21 points.

Hawkins has previous AHL experience – 11 games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton – and it’s possible he’s gone awhile, since Rochester is only 8-8-3 and could use the offensive help. The Americans, whose regular season ends May 16, three weeks before Fort Wayne’s concludes, also have Fort Wayne goaltender Stefanos Lekkas.

Boudens is with Chicago of the AHL. Pochiro, who is second on Fort Wayne’s roster in goals (11) and points (21) in 22 games, is out with a hand injury at least another week.

The Komets could get an additional offensive boost for their next game, Friday at Memorial Coliseum, against the Wheeling Nailers. Boudreau said longtime star Shawn Szydlowski will be back in the lineup, though Boudreau declined to elaborate on why Szydlowski was a healthy scratch the last three games. He has two goals, 17 points and a team-worst minus-7 rating in 22 games.

Lyszczarczyk, who was tied for fifth among ECHL rookies in points last season, probably wouldn’t have left Fort Wayne were it not for unusual circumstances. The Komets wanted to reacquire Marco Roy from the Idaho Steelheads last summer and Lyszczarczyk was part of a couple transactions to help make that happen. It had also been also unclear at the time, given Lyszczarczyk’s uncertain immigration work status during the pandemic, if Fort Wayne could rely on him being available for what looked then like it might be an October start to the season.

Idaho ultimately opted out of the season and Lyszczarczyk signed with Orlando, totaling two goals and three points in 13 games, He was traded for future considerations to Tulsa, for which he had four assists in 18 games.

Lyszczarczyk had also played 23 games in Poland, accruing 10 goals and 18 points in 23 games for Podhale Nowy Targ, since he last skated at the Coliseum.

Idaho will hold the rights to Lyszczarczyk after this season.

Leonard played three games this season with the Komets and was scoreless.

