K's trade LaPorte for cash

Forward Nolan LaPorte, who had one assist in seven games for the Komets, was traded to Greenville for an undisclosed amount of cash before the 3 p.m. trade deadline. Also, Wheeling announced that tough guy Brad Drobot has retired and will become an interim assistant coach for interim head coach Derek Army. The Komets play their next five games against the Nailers.

