Rookies Beydoun, Primeau sparkle in Komets' victory

There have been plenty of ups and downs with the Komets’ goaltending since they reached the conference finals in 2018.

Robbie Beydoun, just three games into his tenure with the team, is looking as if he could be a reliable answer as the netminding carousel spins at Memorial Coliseum.

He had an abundance of great saves Saturday in the Komets’ 7-2 victory over the Wheeling Nailers, none better than when he sprawled to stop Kyle Marino’s one-timer from point-blank range midway through the third period at Memorial Coliseum. That preserved a two-goal lead and the Komets cemented their victory with goals from Mason Primeau, Anthony Petruzzelli (empty net) and Jackson Leef.

Petruzzelli had an earlier goal, too, and Marco Roy, Randy Gazzola and Blake Siebenaler also scored for the ECHL-leading Komets (20-8-4), who have won five of their last six games.

The Komets are 10-2-3 against league-worst Wheeling (16-26-6).

“We were finding the back of the net,” Beydoun said. “There were times in the game when we weren’t exactly playing our game. We had some sloppiness, even from me, but we still found the back of the net and that’s important. Especially in the pros, you’re playing a lot of games and you’re not exactly going to be 100% throughout every game. But this is what winning teams, successful teams, do – even when you’re not playing your best, you still find the back of the net and still find a way to win.”

Beydoun stopped 38 of 40 shots. It was the most saves by a Komets goalie since Cole Kehler stopped 45 in a 3-2 shootout loss to Toledo on Jan. 26, 2020.

“I really respected Wheeling’s game. I thought it was the toughest they had played us all season,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “And then you look up at the scoreboard at the end of the game and wonder how it happened because they out-skated us at times and they out-competed us at times. If it wasn’t for Robbie in net, saving our hide, I think the score could have been different. But we were resilient.”

In three games since joining the Komets from the University of Wisconsin, Beydoun is 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, a .954 save percentage and one shutout.

“I think I’ve settled in pretty well. It’s a little bit different style of game (in the pros),” Beydoun said. “There may be a little bit more structure. It’s kind of hard to pinpoint one exact (difference), but I’m having fun with the pro game. That’s the one thing, I’m really having fun playing pro. This is a really fun team to play for, it’s a fun league, and it’s nice playing in an atmosphere again. In college, we didn’t really have any fans (because of the pandemic). It’s been a lot of fun and I’m looking forward to continuing it.”

The Komets also have goalies Dylan Ferguson, soon to come back from a hand injury, and Louis-Philip Guindon. They’re hopeful Stefanos Lekkas will return from Rochester of the higher-level American Hockey League, too.

There were tense moments late in the Komets’ 5-2 victory over Wheeling on Friday, when there was a 10-player melee in the third period that resulted in four misconducts and 60 penalty minutes. So, it wasn’t surprising that the physicality carried over and Fort Wayne’s Morgan Adams-Moisan fought Marino just 1:15 into the first period Saturday.

Soon after, Gazzola prevented a goal by stopping the puck just as it was about to cross the goal line, setting up Roy at the other end for a goal off a rebound and a 1-0 lead at 3:22.

Petruzzelli made it 2-0 with a shot from the right circle at 12:41 that sailed just inside the far post.

Gazzola banged in the puck for a 3-0 lead 8:35 into the second period – Wheeling goalie Taran Kozun, who totaled 26 saves, had inexplicably failed to cover it – and the whole sequence was set up by Fort Wayne defenseman Mathieu Brodeur breaking up an odd-man rush at the other end.

Wheeling’s Austin Fyten responded by scoring off a rebound at 12:01 and another fracas broke out at 12:41, when the Nailers’ Jesse Lees bowled over Beydoun after he’d made a save.

Lees scored at 16:28, after Lawton Courtnall delivered a spinning, no-look, backhand crossing pass, but Fort Wayne regained its two-goal lead 37 seconds later. Fort Wayne-native Siebenaler was the one who made it 4-2, with a shot from the bottom of the right circle, and he immediately got into a tussle with Matt Foley that drew the eight other skaters.

“We found a way to respond when they scored, which was a huge momentum-shifting goal from Blake Siebenaler,” Boudreau said, “and I’m extremely proud of this group for the way it played until the final buzzer tonight.”

Primeau and defenseman Connor Corcoran, Vegas Golden Knights draft picks who had been with Henderson of the AHL, made their Fort Wayne debuts. Primeau had a goal, on a flick from the right circle, and an assist on Leef's goal.

“He’s a 19-year-old, so he’s still eligible to play junior hockey, and you can see why he was drafted,” Boudreau said of Primeau, who hadn’t yet practiced with the Komets. “There’s really a lot to like about him. He’s a big body [6-foot-5, 203 pounds] with a big shot and he showed it in his first (pro) goal.”

Though Leef got credit for whacking in the final goal from close range, Primeau was right there and almost had done the same in the waning seconds in front of 3,111 fans. Primeau is the son of longtime NHLer Wayne Primeau and nephew of Keith Primeau.

“(Mason Primeau) took a puck to the face and I think it was almost a dozen stitches or so,” Boudreau said. “He (scored) after having his face split open and returning to the game. I think he’s hockey tough. As the game went on, I grew more faith that he would get the job done.”

The Komets are halfway through six straight games against Wheeling, a stretch that began with a 5-3 Nailers victory April 18 in West Virginia, where the teams meet 4:10 p.m. today.

Notes: Former Komets player and coach Ron Ullyot, 75. was involved in a recent accident in Florida, according to multiple team sources. He was riding a bicycle and was hit by a car, resulting in major injuries. He was released from the hospital Saturday to convalesce at home. He played for the Komets from 1968 to 1975 and coached them 1981 to 1985. … The referee was Sam Heidemann. … The Komets played without Zach Pochiro (hand), Nick Boka, Ferguson (hand), Oliver Cooper and Marcus McIvor.

jcohn@jg.net