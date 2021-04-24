Well wishes needed for former K's player and coach

Former Komets player and coach Ron Ullyot, 75, was involved in a recent accident in Florida, according to multiple team sources. He was riding a bicycle and was hit by a car, resulting in major injuries. He was released from the hospital today to convalesce at home. He played for the Komets from 1968 to 1975 and coached them 1981 to 1985.

