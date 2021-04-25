Late goal lifts Nailers past Komets

The Komets had fought their way back from a two-goal deficit. But the Wheeling Nailers’ Austin Fyten solved that by scoring with 59 seconds left and Nick Rivera added an empty-net goal in a 5-3 victory over Fort Wayne in Wheeling, West Virginia, today.

Fyten’s goal, his second of the game, came after he raced around the Fort Wayne defense. Goalie Louis-Philip Guindon poked the puck away but it caromed off his leg and found its way into the net amid a mess of bodies at WesBanco Arena.

Guindon stopped 29 of 33 shots for Fort Wayne, which allowed two short-handed goals. Shane Starrett stopped 33 of 36 for Wheeling.

Seconds after Guindon did the splits to thwart a Matt Alfaro breakaway, Anthony Nellis’ cross-ice pass set up Marco Roy for a one-timer from the right circle, a power-play goal and a 1-0 lead in the first period.

The Komets’ top-ranked power-play unit then gave up two short-handed goals on the same advantage: Brady Tomlak polished off a 2-on-1 rush at 10:37 and Jesse Lees made it 2-1 at 11:07, aided by Guindon diving toward the puck but colliding with teammate Stephen Harper.

With Fort Wayne’s Justin Vaive serving a boarding penalty, Wheeling’s Fyten scored off a rebound for a 3-1 lead 2:39 into the second period.

Nellis feathered a centering pass through two defenders to set up Morgan Adams-Moisan for a goal at 11:07. Adams-Moisan had been high-sticked by Patrick McNally in the first period – precipitating the two short-handed goals – and had to don a full face shield as a result. Fort Wayne’s Mason Primeau has also had a cage on since taking a puck to the face early in Saturday’s 7-2 victory over Wheeling at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets tied it at 3 when defenseman Nick Boka, deep in the offensive zone, sent a no-look pass to A.J. Jenks, who was all alone in front of the crease 12:41 into the third period, after Guindon had made a flurry of saves at the other end.

Notes: The Nailers re-signed Tyler Drevitch, who had three goals and five points in 25 earlier games with the team and was a central figure in some heated exchanges with the Komets, including when he refused to leave the ice after warm-ups at the Coliseum.

