K's lose Sunday's home game amid schedule changes

Playing amid a pandemic always carried with it a risk of the Komets’ schedule being altered on the fly.

And now it’s happened.

The Komets’ game Sunday, scheduled for 5 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum against the Florida Everblades, has been changed to a 4:05 p.m. road game at Indianapolis against the Indy Fuel because of COVID-19 safety protocols impacting the Everblades.

The Komets (20-9-4) lead the ECHL with a .667 winning percentage, despite starting two months after the 13 other teams. The Everblades (33-17-3) are atop the Eastern Conference with a .651 winning percentage. The game was going to be a litmus test for the Komets, who have played 29 of their 33 games against the Wheeling Nailers and Indy.

Fort Wayne has won five of its last seven games but is coming off a 5-3 loss Sunday at Wheeling, West Virginia.

The Komets are expected to add a replacement home game – perhaps taking their regular season from 50 to 51 games – but the details haven’t been determined yet.

“Fans are encouraged to hang onto tickets already purchased for the postposed May 2nd game, as they will be honored for the rescheduled game,” the Komets wrote in a news release. “For those interested, refunds for the May 2nd game would be issued at point of purchase.”

The Everblades’ game last Sunday at Jacksonville, Florida, was postponed due to COVID-19 safety protocols, after the teams had played the night before in Estero, Florida.

The Everblades were slated to play at Indy this Friday and Saturday, but those games were also postponed, meaning the Fuel will have had Thursday, Friday and Saturday off heading into its Sunday game against the Komets.

The Komets play host to the Nailers at 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum and at Wheeling at 7:10 p.m. Saturday.

jcohn@jg.net