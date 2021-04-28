K's lose goalie Beydoun to AHL

The American Hockey League's Iowa Wild have called up Komets goaltender Robbie Beydoun, a rookie out of Wisconsin, who was 3-0-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average, a .954 save percentage and one shutout in his first three professional games.

This next part may be pure coincidence. But it's worth noting all the same.

Iowa's coach is Tim Army. His son is Derek Army, coach of the Wheeling Nailers, who Beydoun defeated twice last weekend by stopping 54 of 58 shots. The Nailers face Fort Wayne on Friday and Saturday.

Don't misunderstand; Iowa needed a goalie after Hunter Jones was called to the Minnesota Wild's taxi squad. And Derek, if he said anything at all, probably just told dad to keep Beydoun on his radar. But these situations do make the minor leagues entertaining.

And the Komets are used to the goalie carousel.

With Dylan Ferguson still recovering from a hand injury, Louis-Philip Guindon is the only active goalie on the Fort Wayne roster. He’s 6-4-2 with a 2.98 GAA, a .873 SP and one shutout. Someone else will have to be brought in to join him.

Stefanos Lekkas is still up with Rochester of the AHL. Jeremy Helvig, who had played some games with Fort Wayne, is no longer an option as he's with Florida of the ECHL.

