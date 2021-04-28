Nailers, Fuel game canceled, could impact K's

Tonight’s game between the Wheeling Nailers and Indy Fuel, which was to be played in Wheeling, West Virginia, was cancelled due to at least one positive test for COVID-19.

This is concerning for the Komets, who are scheduled to play the Nailers on Friday at Memorial Coliseum and Saturday in West Virginia, then the Fuel in Indianapolis on Sunday.

Also, the Komets played three games against the Nailers last weekend, though Fort Wayne has had no positive tests.

Fort Wayne’s schedule for this weekend was already impacted by the pandemic; the Florida Everblades were supposed to play at the Coliseum on Sunday but are now under quarantine. So, the Komets took on the game at Indianapolis.

The Fuel and Nailers will likely retest Thursday. And if the positive test(s) were only with the Fuel, the cost for the Komets could be minimal. The Komets have promised they’ll add another home game to replace the Everblades cancelation, so Sunday’s game would have taken the overall schedule from the planned 50 games to 51 anyway.

