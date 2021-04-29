K's add goalie Gorsuch

The Komets were in need of a goaltender after rookie Robbie Beydoun was called up to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, so they signed Trevor Gorsuch today.

Gorsuch, 26, had played six games this season with the Utah Grizzlies, going 2-2-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and a .912 save percentage. He’d also played two games with the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League’s Macon Mayhem, going 1-1-0 with a 1.52 GAA and a .947 SP.

Gorsuch played five games with Toledo between early 2019, when he finished his career at Western Michigan University, and early 2020. He stopped 42 of 44 shots and 3 of 3 shootout attempts in a 3-2 victory over the Komets on Jan. 26, 2020, in Ohio.

He’s also played for the ECHL’s Reading Royals and SPHL’s Fayetteville Marksmen.

Gorsuch joins netminder Louis-Philip Guindon on the Komets’ active roster. Guindon, a rookie, is 6-4-1 with a 2.98 GAA, a .873 SP and one shutout. Dylan Ferguson, who is 4-1-0 with a 2.06 GAA, a .895 SP and one shutout, is on injured reserve with a hand injury.

Stefanos Lekkas, who began the season as Fort Wayne’s No. 1 goalie, is with the AHL’s Rochester Americans, who also have Fort Wayne’s leading scorer, Brandon Hawkins. Lekkas, a rookie, is 0-4-1 with a 4.45 GAA and .849 SP for the Americans.

The Komets have three games slated this weekend: 8 p.m. Friday at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers; 7:10 p.m. Saturday against the Nailers in West Virginia; and 4:05 p.m. Sunday against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis.

Even though the Fuel’s game at Wheeling on Wednesday was canceled – multiple sources said at least one Indy player had tested positive for COVID-19 – the games are still expected to go on as scheduled.

Were the Fuel to get more positive tests, it’s possible Sunday’s game would be canceled. But that wouldn’t impact the Komets greatly. Fort Wayne was initially scheduled to play host Sunday to Florida, but the Everblades are quarantining because of COVID-19 safety protocols, and the Komets expect to add another home game this season to bring their schedule to 51 games instead of the expected 50.

jcohn@jg.net