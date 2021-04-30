Komets add home game May 12

The Komets are adding a home game 7:30 p.m. May 12 against an opponent yet to be determined. That is to replace the lost home game this Sunday against Florida, which is under COVID-19 quarantine.

The addition will take the Komets' schedule from the planned 50 games to 51.

The Komets are still slated to play Sunday at Indianapolis, even though the Fuel had at least one positive test that forced its game Wednesday at Wheeling, West Virginia, to be canceled. I'm told the Fuel all tested negative today.

In other news, Zach Pochiro (hand) could return to the Fort Wayne lineup next week. Goalie Dylan Ferguson (hand) is two weeks or so away.

