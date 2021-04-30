Petruzzelli, Gorsuch lead K's past Nailers

The Wheeling Nailers probably don’t like playing at Memorial Coliseum very much.

Tonight typified why that is.

The Nailers had a bevy of great scoring chances, only to run into a hot goaltender, Trevor Gorsuch, in his Komets debut, and Fort Wayne won 3-1.

Gorsuch stopped 20 of 21 shots. Wheeling’s Shane Starrett stopped 25 of 28.

Fort Wayne has won 20 of the last 23 games between the teams at the Coliseum, including 7 of 9 this season.

Fort Wayne’s Oliver Cooper, in his eighth game out of the University of New Brunswick, was hitting everyone he could. And when he drove Wheeling defenseman Matt Miller into the boards behind the net, it set up Cooper to deliver a pass in front to Anthony Petruzzelli for a goal and a 2-1 lead 5:18 into the third period.

Fort Wayne defenseman Mathieu Brodeur netted a blue-line shot at 8:51 to give his team some breathing room, as it improved to 3-2-0 so far in its six-game set with the Nailers. The teams meet 7:10 p.m. Saturday in West Virginia.

Gorsuch, signed Thursday, had to come up big on his first save, stopping Lawton Courtnall at the end of a breakaway 2:19 into the first period. Gorsuch was needed because Robbie Beydoun called to Iowa of the American Hockey League this week, Stefanos Lekkas remains with Rochester of the AHL and Dylan Ferguson (hand) is out at least two more weeks.

Wheeling’s Cody Sylvester was in the penalty box for cross-checking – he drove Nick Boka face-first into the boards – and it set up the game’s first goal: Alan Lyszczarczyk wristed in a 35-foot shot at 10:37, after Shawn Szydlowski fed him a centering pass.

The Nailers’ Brendan Harris tied it by speeding around Randy Gazzola and chipping the puck high on Gorsuch at 2:44 of the second period. It was Harris’ first professional goal in his fifth game out of Bemidji State. But Gorsuch recovered and foiled Joshua Winquist from point-blank range at 3:55 and Matt Alfaro on a breakaway at 6:45.

The rest of the period was highlighted by a fight between Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli, who came in with only 12 penalty minutes in 33 games, and Winquist, who had 29 minutes in 23 games.

Notes: The Komets have added a home game 7:30 p.m. May 12, against an opponent yet to be determined. The Komets lost a home game this Sunday when Florida had to go into COVID-19 quarantine. Their schedule will now have 51 games. … Komets forward Zach Pochiro (hand) could return to the lineup next week. … Captain A.J. Jenks was rested tonight. … Konstantin Shafranov, who won three championships as a player with the Komets and was an assistant coach for 2½ seasons, has won another title – with Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. Shafranov, 52, is an assistant coach to former NHL coach Bob Hartley. Avangard defeated CSKA Moscow for the Gagarin Cup this week. The KHL is considered the second-highest level of professional hockey in the world behind the NHL.

jcohn@jg.net