'Watch me, how I play': Petruzzelli leads K's to 3-1 victory

Anthony Petruzzelli has been one of the Komets’ most consistent scorers this season – he has nine goals and 25 points in 34 games – but he took his game to another level Friday night.

Not just in scoring, but also in leading.

Petruzzelli fought Joshua Winquist – it was only the second fight of Petruzzelli’s 167-game pro career – and he netted the game-winner as the Komets defeated the Wheeling Nailers 3-1 on Friday night at Memorial Coliseum.

“When Petruzzelli’s fighting, it’s because he cares. And it’s because he wants to win; his competitive side really comes out,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “It was great, game-winner, big fight. All the details were there for him. And we really leaned on him tonight as one of the veteran leaders in this group.

"I thought that the way he played was, ‘Watch me, how I play.’ Everybody else was following suit. He led by example on the ice. For him, I thought it was one of his best games all season he played for us.”

The Komets were missing several of their big guns – captain A.J. Jenks was resting, Zach Pochiro was injured, and Brandon Hawkins and Matthew Boudens had been called to the American Hockey League – so a lead-by-example night from Petruzzelli, an alternate captain, was welcomed.

With the game tied at 1 late in the second period, Petruzzelli’s fight started because, he said: “I just wanted to give the boys a bit of a spark. We were a little bit sluggish there in the second period.”

And in the third period, the Komets were impressive.

“We just kept it simple,” Petruzzelli said. “We got back to our game and tried to get pucks in deep because Wheeling did a really good job managing the neutral zone. We knew we had to get pucks past them and into their zone, hoping to create any kind of offense. I think simplifying, instead of trying to stickhandle through three or four guys, made a huge difference.”

It helped to have Oliver Cooper, in only his eighth pro game out of the University of New Brunswick, hitting everything in sight. He crushed Matt Miller into the boards and that freed the puck for Cooper to find Petruzzelli, who was all alone in front, for a short-range shot and a 2-1 lead 5:18 into the third period.

“(Cooper’s) energy on the forecheck was pretty infectious,” Boudreau said. “It was twice (on that shift): He had a big hit on the first forecheck and we got it back. And we dumped it in and we managed the puck well. He absolutely separated his man from the puck and made a great pass out to Petruzzelli. That’s crucial when (Cooper) can show up and have an impact like that at the right time. It was unbelievable, not to mention he was spectacular on the penalty kill as well.”

Added Petruzzelli: “He was flying all night. He’s always played the right way. As a young guy coming in, he’s bringing a lot of energy and it’s good to see the young kids like that buying into our systems, going through the body. He works hard and I get rewarded with the goals. That all starts with him skating hard and finishing that check.”

Defenseman Mathieu Brodeur netted a blue-line shot at 8:51 to finish the scoring, as Fort Wayne (21-9-4) improved to 3-2-0 so far in its six-game set with the Nailers (17-27-6).

The teams meet 7:10 p.m. today in West Virginia.

Goaltender Trevor Gorsuch was impressive in his Fort Wayne debut, stopping 20 of 21 shots, including a bevy of acrobatic saves. Wheeling’s Shane Starrett stopped 25 of 28 shots.

Gorsuch, signed Thursday, had to come up big on his first save, stopping Lawton Courtnall at the end of a breakaway 2:19 into the first period. Gorsuch was needed because Robbie Beydoun had been called to Iowa of the higher-level American Hockey League this week, Stefanos Lekkas remains with Rochester of the AHL and Dylan Ferguson (hand) is out at least two more weeks.

Wheeling’s Cody Sylvester was in the penalty box for cross-checking – he drove Nick Boka face-first into the boards – and it set up the game’s first goal: Alan Lyszczarczyk wristed in a 35-foot shot at 10:37, after Shawn Szydlowski fed him a centering pass.

The Nailers’ Brendan Harris tied it by speeding around Randy Gazzola and chipping the puck high on Gorsuch at 2:44 of the second period. It was Harris’ first professional goal in his fifth game out of Bemidji State. But Gorsuch recovered and foiled Winquist from point-blank range at 3:55 and Matt Alfaro on a breakaway at 6:45.

“We had a terrific third period,” Boudreau said. “I thought we got in trouble in the first 40 minutes, turning pucks over in the neutral zone, but there was absolutely a commitment to our game plan in the third period to score two goals and come out on top with the win. It was a great job by the group in finding a way to finish the game the right way.”

The Komets have won 20 of their last 23 meetings with the Nailers at the Coliseum, including 7 of 9 this season.

Notes: The Komets have added a home game 7:30 p.m. May 12, against an opponent yet to be determined. The Komets lost a home game this Sunday when Florida had to go into COVID-19 quarantine. Their schedule will now have 51 games. … Pochiro (hand) could return to the lineup next week. … Konstantin Shafranov, who won three championships as a player with the Komets and was an assistant coach for 2½ seasons, has won another title – with Avangard Omsk of the Kontinental Hockey League. Shafranov, 52, is an assistant coach to former NHL coach Bob Hartley. Avangard defeated CSKA Moscow for the Gagarin Cup this week. The KHL is considered the second-highest level of professional hockey in the world behind the NHL.

