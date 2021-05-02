Harper's OT goal completes K's comeback victory

Beleaguered and trailing by two goals in the third period, it seemed unlikely the Komets would win Sunday in Indianapolis.

But they polished off a 5-4 overtime victory when Stephen Harper sped into the Indy Fuel zone and snapped a shot from the left circle past Indy Fuel goaltender Dan Bakala.

The game had seemed over when Indy’s Terry Broadhurst made it 4-2 with a power-play goal 8:27 into the third period of a game that saw Indy score on 3 of 4 power plays and add a short-handed goal.

Even after Fort Wayne’s Alan Lyszczarczyk scored by redirecting an Anthony Nellis shot at 10:16, and after Matt Murphy forced overtime with a 42-foot floater through a crowd at 19:39, it still seemed the Fuel had the victory in it grasp. But Ryan Zuhlsdorf’s shot at an open net caromed off the post in overtime and sat underneath goalie Robbie Beydoun for what seemed like an eternity before somehow popping out.

That set up Harper's goal as league-leading Fort Wayne (23-9-4) improved to 10-3-1 against Indy (28-19-5).

Fort Wayne was playing its third game in three days in three different cities; it defeated the Wheeling Nailers 3-1 on Friday and 6-2 on the road Saturday. The Fuel came in with five days of rest because of three cancellations related to COVID-19 protocols with itself and the Florida Everblades.

The Komets and Fuel play against 7:05 p.m. Tuesday in Indianapolis.

Beydoun returned to the Komets after playing his first American Hockey League game, and he stopped 24 of 28 shots a day after he thwarted 25 of 27 shots in the Iowa Wild’s 5-2 victory over the Chicago Wolves.

Bakala stopped 27 of 32 shots.

The scoreless first period ended with a melee that included Fort Wayne’s Morgan Adams-Moisan fighting Indy’s Tommy Apap. Adams-Moisan got an extra penalty for roughing and that set up the Fuel for the game’s first goal, on a power play 1:49 into the second period, when Nick Hutchison was trying to send a pass across the crease but it ricocheted off Beydoun and into the net.

Fort Wayne’s Nellis tied it at 7:06, sweeping in the rebound of a blue-line shot by Blake Siebenaler, who broke his stick on the attempt.

The Fuel got a Jared Thomas power-play goal for a 2-1 lead on a shot from the right circle that went above Beydoun’s outstretched glove at 11:46.

Fort Wayne’s Justin Vaive fought Hutchison at 14:23 and both also got 10-minute misconducts.

A Fort Wayne power play resulted in goals for both teams – Indy’s Broadhurst on a breakaway at 1:26 of the third period and Nellis on the rebound of a Marco Roy shot at 3:02 – and the Fuel led 3-2. Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 3 power plays.

Broadhurst made it 4-2 during a power play at 8:27, snapping a 35-foot shot past Beydoun.

Notes: Former Komets player and coach Ron Ullyot, who was hit by a car while riding a bicycle last month in Florida, continues to recover at home. He will have to wear a neck brace for about three months. … The Komets played without A.J. Jenks, Zach Pochiro (hand), Randy Gazzola, Connor Corcoran and goalies Trevor Gorsuch and Dylan Ferguson (hand). Louis-Philip Guindon backed up Beydoun.

