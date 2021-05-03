Former K's goalie Houser defies odds, gets NHL start, Lekkas backing up

Michael Houser overcame the odds from the start.

Born with clubfeet, a congenital birth defect in which his feet were twisted out of position, few could have guessed he would eventually become a professional hockey goaltender, a position that relies so much on footwork.

“It’s never really hindered me at all,” he said today in a Zoom call with hockey reporters. “I’ve been able to perform at a high level at various times. It’s kept me going for sure, made me work a little bit harder knowing that I have to keep up, that maybe I’m not naturally as gifted as some others in terms of maybe footwork or (my 6-foot-2) height for sure. It’s definitely made me work harder … and I think it’s definitely helped me as I try to keep my edge.”

That work ethic and edge have brought him to the highest level of hockey. The former Komets goalie is slated to make his NHL debut for the Buffalo Sabres against the New York Islanders tonight.

As an added bit of intrigue, Stefanos Lekkas, a rookie who began this season with the Komets, is expected to be his backup because of a litany of Buffalo injuries. Lekkas had been with Rochester of the American Hockey League, going 1-5-1 with a 4.32 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage in seven games. With the Komets, Lekkas was 7-2-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .914 SP this season and still could return to Fort Wayne before the playoffs.

Houser had spent all season with the Sabres’ taxi squad, after he’d played the last two seasons with their ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones, who opted out of this season.

“It’s a little nerves right now,” said Houser, who has split his pro career between the ECHL and AHL. “But after the puck drops, I’ll settle in, hopefully get a quick touch and it’s just another hockey game. I’m going to have to tell myself I’ve played a million of these before and it’s just different players on the ice. It’s exciting. It’s nothing to back down from; I’ve been waiting for this a long time.”

Houser, 28, backstopped the Komets to overtime of Game 7 of the 2019 Western Conference finals, when they lost to the eventual-champion Colorado Eagles. He was 28-11-4 with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .909 save percentage and two shutouts for Fort Wayne in the regular season, then in the playoffs he was 10-7 with a 2.44 GAA and a .914 SP.

He’ll be the sixth goalie used this season by NHL-worst Buffalo, joining Linus Ullmark, Dustin Tokarski, Carter Hutton, Jonas Johansson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

