    Monday, May 03, 2021 2:40 pm

    Source: Lekkas to NHL, will back up Houser

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Goaltender Stefanos Lekkas is on his way to the NHL, a source said, where he'll back up Michael Houser tonight.

    The American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans released Stefanos Lekkas, who was 1-5-1 with a 4.32 goals-against average and a .863 save percentage in seven games, apparently to make the move.

    With the Komets, Lekkas, a rookie, was 7-2-2 with a 2.15 GAA and a .914 SP this season.

    Houser backstopped the Komets to the 2018 conference finals and this would be his first NHL game. The Sabres, who have multiple injured goalies, face the New York Islanders.

