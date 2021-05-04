Explaining Komets' cancelation, looking toward weekend

The Komets’ game today against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis was canceled after an Indy player tested positive for COVID-19.

The teams had played Sunday in Indianapolis – Fort Wayne won 5-4 in overtime on a Stephen Harper goal – but the Komets have since all tested negative for the virus, as they have all season.

“As far as everything is concerned, we have followed all of the league protocols, the testing and the contact tracing. Both teams have,” Komets president Michael Franke said. “Up to this point, all are negative with us.”

Franke said it hasn’t yet been determined if today's game would be made up. If not, the Komets (23-9-4) would still be on pace to complete the expected 50-game season, since Sunday’s game was added amid a flurry of canceled games around the league last week.

The Komets are slated to play host to the Fuel (28-19-5) at Memorial Coliseum on Friday and Saturday and, Franke said, those games are expected to be played.

“Everything is a go for this weekend,” he said, adding he feels badly for the Fuel, which has lost other home games because of the virus and poor ice conditions.

Indy had a game April 28 at Wheeling, West Virginia, canceled because of a positive test that, according to the ECHL’s transactions, was with the Fuel's Josh Dickinson. Dickinson had played for the Fuel on April 23, 25 and 26, yet it was allowed to play Sunday after no more tested positive.

Today, Indy’s Matt Marcinew was placed on the commissioner’s exempt list. He had played Sunday against the Komets.

The silver lining for the league-leading Komets is they’ll get some rest. When they played the Fuel on Sunday, it was their third game in 44 hours, and Indy had been coming off five days of rest.

Fort Wayne is 10-3-1 against the Fuel. They meet six more times amid the Komets’ remaining 14 games, assuming Tuesday’s cancellation isn’t made up.

The Komets released forward Mason Primeau, who had one goal and three points in four games. A fifth-round draft pick of the Vegas Golden Knights in 2019, he hasn’t yet been signed to an NHL contract. At 19, he’s believed to have been the youngest Komets player with the Komets since Mathieu Gagnon, also 19, in 2013.

The Komets also learned that Trevor Gorsuch was selected ECHL Goaltender of the Week. After joining the Komets on Friday, he went 2-0-0 and stopped 49 of 52 shots against Wheeling on back-to-back nights.

