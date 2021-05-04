'It's been a ride': Lekkas signs deal with Sabres

Stefanos Lekkas was in the Komets’ net April 10. Now he’s on an NHL contract, one nod from coach Don Granato away from going into a game for the Buffalo Sabres.

It’s not expected that Lekkas, a rookie out of the University of Vermont, gets to play in the NHL this season. The injury riddled Sabres have only two remaining games. And former Komets goalie Michael Houser looked pretty good in his NHL debut Monday, stopping 34 shots in a 4-2 victory over the New York Islanders, even if he was the sixth netminder the league-worst Sabres have used this season.

But the experience has been amazing for Lekkas, who was called up from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Monday morning with almost no notice after Dustin Tokarski left Buffalo for personal reasons. And Lekkas was signed today to a $700,000 contract by the Sabres, which will be prorated for him to finish the season.

“I spent a lot of the year just training and waiting for the season to start,” said Lekkas, who opened the season as Fort Wayne’s No. 1 goalie after making his pro debut in the final game of its 2019-20 season.

“Then I finally got things going in Fort Wayne and I had a lot of success there. I got called up to Rochester and I was in Rochester and you start seeing what’s going on up here (in Buffalo). I was extremely fortunate to get the call-up to here. Just with all the uncertainty and having to carry so may goalies at this level, you just never know and it’s been a ride this year. I’m just enjoying it all.”

The Sabres have used goalies Tokarski, Linus Ullmark, Carter Hutton, Jonas Johansson and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen this season. Houser had been on the taxi squad and hadn’t played in 14 months before Monday, when Lekkas was on the bench watching him steal the NHL spotlight.

“It was awesome,” Lekkas said. “It was obviously a pretty crazy day. I started my day in Rochester and made my way up, got to Buffalo around 3:30 p.m. Just to go through the game-day process, go through a warm-up and to win, it was obviously something I’ll always remember. Just being here for however long it ends up being really makes you want to earn more chances and stick around.”

Houser was in net again tonight against the Islanders and Lekkas was the backup.

Lekkas, 25, is still expected to rejoin the Komets, who have goalies Robbie Beydoun, Trevor Gorsuch, Louis-Philip Guindon and Dylan Ferguson, who is out with a hand injury. Lekkas has played enough games to be playoff eligible for Fort Wayne – he is 7-2-2 with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage – and the American Hockey League isn’t having a postseason.

With Rochester, Lekkas was 1-5-1 with a 4.32 GAA and a .863 SP, but the Americans (9-12-3) are tied for 22nd among 28 teams in winning percentage are the AHL’s worst defensive team allowing 4.29 goals per game.

“Each time you elevate, you see individual skill levels rise,” Lekkas said. “But at the same time, the game gets cleaner as a five-man unit and there are a lot of plays, at this level especially, where everything is so clean. And even defensively, guys will take care of the puck so well. It’s been pretty cool to see that progression as the level moves up.”

