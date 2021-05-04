Komets' game tonight cancelled

The Komets’ game tonight against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis has been canceled, apparently because of COVID-19 safety protocols.

Attempts to reach the Komets for more details have been unsuccessful, so it’s not clear if any positive tests were with the Komets or the Fuel, or both. The teams played Sunday – Fort Wayne won 5-4 in overtime – after the Fuel had one positive test that forced cancelation of a game last Wednesday.

It’s not known if this game will be made up. If it’s not, the Komets would theoretically still be on pace to complete a 50-game season, since Sunday’s game was an extra date added because of various cancelations around the league. However, the Komets were to play Indy on Friday and Saturday, too, so those games are in doubt now, too, of being canceled or changed to different opponents for at least one team.

jcohn@jg.net