Fists fly, K's defeat Fuel again

Matthew Boudens had played maybe his best game of the season just before he was called up to the American Hockey League’s Chicago Wolves on April 17. He was scoreless in two games with the Wolves and sat out five more, but the time away did nothing to cool his play for the Komets.

Boudens had a goal tonight to spur a 5-2 victory over the Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum.

Meanwhile, the best defensive play of the night for the Komets may have been made by defensemen Nick Boka and Mathieu Brodeur, who teamed to barricade the front of the net and thwart an Eric Williams shot while goalie Robbie Beydoun was caught out of position with Fort Wayne leading 1-0 late in the first period.

Boka and Brodeur shined at the other end, too, scoring amidst Fort Wayne’s three-goal second period that put them up 4-0. Boka and Morgan Adams-Moisan had Gordie Howe Hat Tricks – a goal, an assist and a fight.

Beydoun stopped 30 of 32 shots for the ECHL-leading Komets (24-9-4), who improved to 11-3-1 this season against the Fuel (28-20-5). The teams meet again 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum.

Indy’s goalie, Dan Bakala, made a slew of terrific saves in the first period tonight, including stopping a Marco Roy breakaway, but he was solved at 12:52 when Anthony Petruzzelli banged in the puck after an A.J. Jenks pass from behind the Fuel net. It came on a power play – Indy’s Nick Hutchison was in the penalty box for high-sticking – and the only other penalties of the period stemmed from a fight between Adams-Moisan and Nic Pierog.

Beydoun withstood three shots from point-blank range by Diego Cuglietta to preserve the 1-0 lead 6:22 into the second period.

Boudens, who had a goal in his previous Fort Wayne game, a 6-2 victory over Wheeling on April 16, made it 2-0 at 12:09 thanks to a pass made by Adams-Moisan as he came out from behind the Indy net. Another assist went to Blake Siebenaler, who from his knees kept the puck away from the Fuel and sent it to down the boards to Adams-Moisan.

Boudens has four goals and 14 points in 29 games for the Komets this season. In 12 career AHL games, all with the Wolves, he is scoreless with 23 penalty minutes.

Brodeur made it 3-0 with a short-handed goal just 43 seconds after Boudens scored, capitalizing on a setup from Jenks, who sped into the offensive zone, put on the brakes, spun and sent him a pass as he crossed the blue line with Stephen Harper serving a tripping penalty.

Boka made it 4-0 with a shot from 40 feet out 16:50, capitalizing on a Roy screen. Bakala was then pulled from the game, having stopped 22 of 26 shots, and Sean Romeo stopped all six shots he faced in his place.

The third period included fights – Boka took on Alex Rauter and McIvor brawled with Cuglietta – and there was an alarming moment when the glass was dislodged by a check and landed on a fan, who required an ice pack. The Fuel’s Antoine Waked scored off a rebound at 13:24 and Rauter netted a shot into an open net at 14:00. Adams-Moisan had an empty netter.

Notes: The ECHL will unveil, on Tuesday, its schedule for next season. … The referee was Andrew Bruggeman. … The Komets played without Oliver Cooper, Matt Murphy, Zach Pochiro (hand), Connor Corcoran, Dylan Ferguson (hand) and Louis-Philip Guindon. Goalie Stefanos Lekkas remained with the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and forward Brandon Hawkins with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans.

