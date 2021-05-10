K's docked home game for players' refusal to play

The Komets’ organization has been punished by the ECHL for its players refusing to play a game May 4 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis, after one of the Fuel’s players tested positive for COVID-19.

The Komets forfeit the game – it will be recorded as a 1-0 Fuel victory – but more significant may be the loss of a home game May 29. That game, against the Fuel, will now be in Indianapolis instead of Memorial Coliseum.

“The Fort Wayne Komets are in agreement with the ECHL regarding the game that was to be played on May 4 in Indianapolis. Our players opted not to travel for the game even though all ECHL protocols that had been agreed to prior to the season had been met,” Komets president Michael Franke said in a news release.

“We feel bad for the Indy Fuel, our ECHL partners, our fans, and our staff who came back during a major spike in the pandemic to make sure the season could start in February. Losing a Saturday night home game just adds to the financial difficulties that we chose to take on this season to bring back Komet hockey.”

The Komets (24-10-4), who lead the ECHL with a .684 save percentage, have 12 games remaining in the season and that will take them to the expected 50 games. However, they now have only six remaining home games – all in the next six – and will finish with only 24 home games.

“Our team as a whole talked about the risks of playing the day of finding out about a positive test on Indy,” said Shawn Szydlowski, who is the Komets’ representative with the Professional Hockey Players Association. “We voiced our opinion on the safety of everyone involved in that game. We were notified that the league had canceled the game before we made a final decision.”

The Fuel has had multiple cancellations because of COVID-19 protocols and poor ice conditions. Not including the forfeiture, the Fuel is now scheduled to play 68 games, four fewer than initially planned, and have 33 home games.

The Fuel’s game April 28 at Wheeling, West Virginia, was postponed because an Indy player, Josh Dickinson, tested positive for the virus. There were myriad changes to the ECHL schedule that week, thanks to positive tests around the league, and Fort Wayne wound up with a game at Indy on May 2, which the Komets won 5-4 in overtime, instead of a home game against Florida.

After the May 2 game, Indy’s Matt Marcinew tested positive for the virus. But the COVID-19 safety protocols, which were collectively bargained by the league and the PHPA, didn’t consider that to be close contact with other players from Indy and Fort Wayne, a point that didn’t sit right with some of the Komets’ players.

The announcement on May 4 from the league that the game was being rescheduled “per league safety protocols” would now seem misleading.

Those who had already purchased tickets to the May 29 game at the Coliseum can receive refunds from the point of purchase beginning Tuesday.

Notes: The Komets released goaltender Louis-Philip Guindon, who was 6-4-1 with a 2.98 goals-against average, a .873 save percentage and one shutout.

