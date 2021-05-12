Komets' loss, dirty hit and incident with fans in review

Let’s start with the hit because, frankly, it was dirty.

With less than 2 seconds remaining in the game Wednesday night – a game won 4-3 by the Wheeling Nailers – the Komets’ Anthony Petruzzelli was not really near the puck when he was kneed by Austin Fyten. That sent Petruzzelli to the ice – I don’t know yet how extensive any injury might be – and started an melee between the teams. (Video is above.)

As the officials tried to sort out the penalties – which included a major and game misconduct for Fyten – and decide whether the game should be called a bit early, Fort Wayne fans got into it with Wheeling’s players behind their bench. It's not clear what the fans said or what they threw, but at one point Wheeling’s Chad Duchesne swiped at a fan with a stick and that's a big no-no.

ECHL punishment is unpredictable, but I would expect Fyten and Duchesne to get hefty suspensions. The game had 89 penalty minutes and six misconducts.

There’s always a fear that something like this will happen in a late-season game like this, between arguably the ECHL’s top team and certainly the ECHL’s worst, but the Fyten hit seemed particularly unnecessary because of the time on the clock, where it happened and because it was so clearly intentional.

“A couple guys on the ice didn’t like (the hit on Petruzzelli), neither did the guys on the bench, so we’ll think about it and see what happens. We’re playing them Friday here, too,” said Marco Roy, who had given Fort Wayne a 3-2 lead with a wrist shot from the left circle 9:23 into the third period.

Fyten tied it at 3, thanks to a Joshua Winquist pass from behind the net at 15:24, and Cody Sylvester netted the winner at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 17:36.

Wheeling goalie Taran Kozun stopped 39 of 42 shots. Fort Wayne’s Robbie Beydoun stopped 22 of 26, deceptive numbers considering the myriad terrific saves he had.

“There was a lack of commitment from our entire team,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “We didn’t commit to playing the right way. We didn’t commit to our details. We were very selfish. We didn’t play as a team. And we got the results that we deserved.”

The Komets had talked in recent days about polishing their defense. This wasn’t it. They were repeatedly caught in transition.

“I mean, yeah, there's a game plan,” Boudreau said. “Whether or not you want to play into it is completely up to you, and we didn't do enough of that. There were spots where we played well, but that's not how we play. We’ve got to play a 60-minute game, not a 5-minute or 10-minute game, period.”

Fort Wayne (24-12-4) is 12-4-3 this season against the Nailers (19-30-6). This was only the fourth loss by the Komets to the Nailers in the last 24 meetings at the Coliseum.

Zach Pochiro, a forward, was back in the Fort Wayne lineup after missing 14 games because of a hand injury he suffered in a fight with Indy's Ryan Zuhlsdorf. Pochiro had an assist, giving him 11 goals and 22 points in 23 games.

An announced crowd of only 1,823 attended the game, a product of a number of factors including that it was just added to the schedule May 1, the 65-degree weather outside and it being a Wednesday night. Fort Wayne came in averaging 2,998 fans, third highest in the league, though that was well below last season’s league-leading average of 8,090 because capacity has been restricted to about 3,114 because of the pandemic.

The Komets had the bulk of the first-period scoring chances, including 17 of the 25 shots, but Wheeling had the only goal when Jesse Lees got to a rebound and flicked it into an open net at 9:15. Beydoun had some strong early saves, including one on Nick Rivera at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 19:16.

A pass up the boards by Fort Wayne defenseman Marcus McIvor set up Justin Vaive for the tying goal. Vaive used his skate to kick the puck past Wheeling’s Patrick McNally, then Vaive snapped in a shot from the right circle 6:29 into the second period, as he was upended from behind by McNally.

Wheeling’s Tim Doherty made it 2-1 by slipping an 8-foot shot just inside the right post at 11:38, after a scrum for the puck behind the Fort Wayne net during a Nailers power play.

Wheeling scored on 1 of 4 power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 of 7, including an Alan Lyszczarczyk goal at 14:20 on a quick shot from the bottom of the left circle that tied it at 2 after a short touch pass from Olivier Galipeau. In nine games since the Komets reacquired Lyszczarczyk from Tulsa, he has six goals and 10 points. He’s got at least one point in all six games this season at the Coliseum, totaling three goals and seven points.

Beydoun bailed out his teammates with a save 3:37 into the third period on Matt Alfaro, who had circumvented the defense for a breakaway shot, and that set things up for Roy’s goal.

“We had a tough start but came back in the second period and played well,” Roy said. “We made some good plays, had a good push. Obviously, in the third period, we took it to 3-2 when we scored, but then we gave up two quick goals and it was game plan mistakes. … We made some mental mistakes and at this time of the year, we’ve got to figure it out. We can’t make those mistakes because these games are really important. We’re down the stretch, going for first place (in the league). We’ll think about it and be better Friday.”

Notes: The referee was Jacob Rekucki. … Komets goalie Dylan Ferguson, who missed the previous 11 games because of a hand injury suffered during practice, was Beydoun’s backup. … The Komets played without goalie Trevor Gorsuch, Shawn Szydlowski (back), Jackson Leef and Nick Boka. … Defenseman Connor Corcoran is out for the season with a shoulder injury, suffered in a fight May 1 with Wheeling’s Chad Duchesne. … Goalie Louis-Philip Guindon, released by the Komets this week, was Wheeling’s backup goalie.

jcohn@jg.net