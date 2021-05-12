K's lose to Nailers in game capped by fracas

About the closest thing you’ll find to a certainty in the ECHL is the Komets beating the Wheeling Nailers when they play at Memorial Coliseum.

But tonight was the exception to the rule. The Nailers got a 4-3 victory over the Komets, who have won 20 of the last 24 games between the teams here.

The waning seconds saw Wheeling’s Austin Fyten knee the Komets’ Anthony Petruzzelli, setting off a melee and likely putting him in the crosshairs of ECHL discipline. The Wheeling players then engaged in a shouting match with Fort Wayne fans and the Nailers’ Chad Duchesne swiped at a fan with his stick.

Zach Pochiro, a forward, was back in the Fort Wayne lineup after missing 14 games because of a hand injury he suffered in a fight with Indy's Ryan Zuhlsdorf. Pochiro had an assist tonight, giving him 11 goals and 22 points in 23 games.

An announced crowd of only 1,823 attended the game at Memorial Coliseum, and it appeared less than 1,000 were physically present, a product of a number of factors including that it was just added to the schedule May 1 and it being a Wednesday night.

Fort Wayne came into the night averaging 2,998 fans, third highest in the league, though that was well below last season’s league-leading average of 8,090 because capacity has been restricted to about 3,114 because of the pandemic.

The Komets had the bulk of the first-period scoring chances, including 17 of the 25 shots, but Wheeling had the only goal when Jesse Lees got to a rebound and flicked it into an open net at 9:15. Fort Wayne’s goaltender, Robbie Beydoun, had some strong early saves, including one on Nick Rivera at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 19:16.

The Komets are 12-4-3 against the Nailers and the teams meet for the final time this season 8 p.m. Friday at the Coliseum.

A pass up the boards by Fort Wayne defenseman Marcus McIvor set up Justin Vaive for the tying goal. Vaive used his skate to kick the puck past Wheeling’s Patrick McNally, then Vaive snapped in a shot from the right circle 6:29 into the second period, as he was upended from behind by McNally.

Wheeling’s Tim Doherty made it 2-1 by slipping an 8-foot shot just inside the right post at 11:38, after a scrum for the puck behind the Fort Wayne net during a Nailers power play.

Wheeling scored on 1 of 4 power plays. Fort Wayne was 1 of 7, including an Alan Lyszczarczyk goal at 14:20 on a quick shot from the bottom of the left circle that tied it at 2 after a short touch pass from Olivier Galipeau. In nine games since the Komets reacquired Lyszczarczyk from Tulsa, he has six goals and 10 points. He’s got at least one point in all six games this season at the Coliseum, totaling three goals and seven points.

Beydoun bailed out his teammates with a save 3:37 into the third period on Matt Alfaro, who had circumvented the defense for a breakaway shot. Beydoun finished with 22 saves. Wheeling’s Taran Kozun had 39, including a stop of Stephen Harper at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 8:15.

Fort Wayne’s Marco Roy wristed in a shot from the left circle for a 3-2 lead at 9:23, after teammate Matt Murphy broke up an odd-man rush at the other end, but Fyten answered at 15:24 following Joshua Winquist’s pass from behind the net.

Wheeling’s Cody Sylvester netted the winner at the end of an odd-man rush at 17:36.

Notes: The referee was Jacob Rekucki. … Komets goalie Dylan Ferguson, who missed the previous 11 games because of a hand injury suffered during practice, was Beydoun’s backup. … The Komets played without goalie Trevor Gorsuch, Shawn Szydlowski (back), Jackson Leef and Nick Boka. … Defenseman Connor Corcoran is out for the season with a shoulder injury, suffered in a fight May 1 with Wheeling’s Chad Duchesne. … Goalie Louis-Philip Guindon, released by the Komets this week, was Wheeling’s backup goalie.

