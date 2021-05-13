Komets' Petruzzelli could play this weekend

The Komets' Anthony Petruzzelli, who was the victim of the Austin Fyten knee-on-knee hit with less than 2 seconds remaining in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Wheeling Nailers, didn't skate today as he felt the aftereffects of the hit.

Fort Wayne's general manager, David Franke, said Petruzzelli could play this weekend, depending on how he feels. The Komets play host to Wheeling on Friday and Indy on Sunday.

Petruzzelli has 10 goals and 27 points in 39 games this season.

There's been no announcement from the ECHL regarding any discipline for Fyten or anyone involved in the late melee that included two Wheeling players swinging sticks at a Memorial Coliseum fan, who had thrown something at the Wheeling bench.

