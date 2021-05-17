The Journal Gazette
 
    Monday, May 17, 2021 4:30 pm

    Komets' Boka called to AHL for playoff tournament

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Komets defenseman Nick Boka has been called up to Ontario (Calif.) of the American Hockey League. While the AHL isn’t having a full postseason because of the pandemic, Ontario will take part in a Pacific Division tournament that begins with a play-in game against the Colorado Eagles on Tuesday. If the Reign wins, it would meet either San Jose or Tucson for a right to get into the best-of-3 semifinals. The tournament must conclude by May 29. The Komets’ regular season runs through June 5. Boka has three goals, 15 points, a plus-4 rating and 82 penalty minutes in 36 Fort Wayne games.

    Email story