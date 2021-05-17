Monday, May 17, 2021 6:10 pm
Smallman not rejoining K's
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
I've been getting questions about this a lot and, no, Spencer Smallman isn't rejoining the Komets this season. I'm told by the Komets that because of "medical reasons" his season is over. Smallman totaled six goals and 12 points in eight games for the Komets. He played six games with Chicago of the American Hockey League and had two assists.
