The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Monday, May 17, 2021 6:10 pm

    Smallman not rejoining K's

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    I've been getting questions about this a lot and, no, Spencer Smallman isn't rejoining the Komets this season. I'm told by the Komets that because of "medical reasons" his season is over. Smallman totaled six goals and 12 points in eight games for the Komets. He played six games with Chicago of the American Hockey League and had two assists.

    jcohn@jg.net

    Sign up for our Komets newsletter

    Newsletter is sent Friday and Monday

    Share this article

    Email story