Komets make roster moves

The Komets released goaltender Trevor Gorsuch while defenseman Nick Boka has returned to the team after being loaned to Ontario of the AHL.

Gorsuch, 26, played three games with the Komets going 2-1 with a .901 save percentage and a goal against average of 2.68. Gorsuch was named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for April 26-May 2.

Boka, 23, has played 36 games with the Komets this season. The sixth-round draft pick of the Minnesota Wild has scored three goals, 12 assists, and 82 penalty minutes.