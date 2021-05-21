K's embrace playoff intensity, rally for key 2-1 victory

It looked like a playoff game. It felt like a playoff game. So it’s not surprising that Marco Roy celebrated his winning goal as if it was a playoff game, hop-stepping his way to the glass to fire up the Memorial Coliseum crowd Friday night.

Roy accepted a Shawn Szydlowski pass and fired in a 40-foot shot 14:46 into the third period to finish the scoring in a 2-1 victory over the Wichita Thunder at Memorial Coliseum.

(Video highlights are above.)

It was the first of three games between the teams at the Coliseum – they play again at 7:30 p.m. today and 5 p.m. Sunday – and it brought Fort Wayne closer to first place in the conference.

Wichita (38-18-8) has a .656 winning percentage. Fort Wayne (26-13-4), which could clinch a playoff spot tonight, is at .651. And Allen, in third place in the conference, is at .643 pending its late game with Utah.

Florida is atop the entire league at .664, still reachable for Fort Wayne with eight games left in the regular season.

“There was a switch that went on with our guys before the game,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “There’s a difference in intensity between the regular season and what you’re going to need in the playoffs. I thought our guys were absolutely focused from the get-go. When our backs were up against the wall (down 1-0) between the second and third periods, I didn’t know how much more we could give and they found another notch to turn it up to.

“As a coach, it gives you 100% confidence in the group of guys that we have on this team to get the job done because there was a just a common sense of belief in the locker room and on the bench, and it was fun.”

Dylan Ferguson stopped 20 of 21 shots for the Komets. For Wichita, which faced a bevy of odd-man rushes, Evan Buitenhuis turned aside 31 of 33 shots.

“It’s (Ferguson's) fourth game in a row letting one goal in … and we can’t ask anything more of him,” Boudreau said. “He’s stood on his head, he’s been spectacular. If we’re looking for somebody to be the No. 1 heading into the playoffs and to be the guy, he’s a first-ballot right now for the way he’s played. … We’re all playing together, we’re all in this together, and he’s a huge part of it, obviously. He’s given us confidence to win those games and the biggest thing tonight is he gave us a chance to hang in there and come back.”

Randy Gazzola’s picturesque goal 2:25 into the third period started the Fort Wayne rally. Matt Murphy had held the puck in the offensive zone and fed him a pass before Gazzola toe-dragged around Peter Crinella and snapped in a 40-foot shot.

The night began with some theater, as the teams began mouthing off at each other at center ice and even exchanged some shoves during warm-ups.

“You saw what happened in the warm-ups and that started it. The intensity of the game was there all night,” Roy said. “It was tight game … and Gazzola’s goal was huge and after I scored, we played huge. We played well those last 5 minutes to keep the score on our side and we won that game. It was a playoff-game intensity and there was a lot of hard work from all our players. Everyone was dedicated and made the little plays. We played well, had a lot of chances, and as a group we’ve just got to keep going.”

Brandon Hawkins, in his first game back from the Rochester of the American Hockey League, almost picked up here he left off in Fort Wayne (scoring bunches), but he hit the crossbar at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 1:38 into the first period. Fort Wayne’s Nick Boka, just back from Ontario of the AHL, also hit the post in the first period, at the end of a 3-on-1 rush at 7:53.

Wichita’s Spencer Dorowicz opened the scoring by sending a 30-foot shot inside the right post as he fell to the ice 12:19 into the second period, capitalizing on Stephen Harper’s failed attempt to clear the puck of the defensive zone a couple of feet from the blue line. At that point, Fort Wayne had outshot Wichita 21-9.

Harper had a great chance to atone at 18:06, when he broke in alone on the goalie, but Harper’s shot sailed above the crossbar as an announced crowd of 2,486 looked on at the Coliseum.

Gazzola’s goal snapped a string of 134:40 in which Fort Wayne hadn’t scored, including a 1-0 loss to the Indy Fuel on Sunday, when Sean Romeo had a 33-save shutout at the Coliseum.

The goals by Gazzola and Roy were sandwiched by fights: Boka took on Stephen Johnson and Justin Vaive fought Wichita’s Sean Allen.

And Ferguson was there whenever the Thunder tested Fort Wayne’s defense late.

“Fergie is working really hard in practice and it’s showing in the games,” Roy said. “He’s making the great saves, the perfect saves, and allowing one goal in the last four games, it’s huge. So we need him, we always need a good goalie. Him and (Robbie) Beydoun, another great goalie, we’re happy to have them and every time they’re in the net they help us to get points and it’s huge for us.”

Notes: The Komets released goalie Trevor Gorsuch, who was 2-1-0 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He was selected the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Week for April 26-May 2. … The Komets played without Oliver Cooper, Jackson Leef, Marcus McIvor and Alan Lyszczarczyk. … The Komets are using a new online bidding system for game-worn jerseys from tonight’s Star Trek Night. The proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. The auction runs through 2 p.m. Sunday here: https://shop.komets.com/collections/jerseys/on_auction. … Wichita’s coach, Bruce Ramsay, a former Fort Wayne player/assistant coach, has been a head coach against the Komets in four different leagues and is now 19-28-3 against them in the regular season and 3-11 in the playoffs. At the Coliseum, as a head coach, Ramsay is 8-17-2 In the regular season and 0-9 in the playoffs.

jcohn@jg.net