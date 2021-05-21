Roy's goal cinches 2-1 K's victory over Thunder

Marco Roy celebrated as if he’d just scored a playoff goal, hop-stepping his way to the glass, his arms thrown in the air.

Not quite, but it was indeed big for the Komets in their 2-1 victory tonight over the Wichita Thunder.

Roy accepted a Shawn Szydlowski pass and fired in a 40-foot shot 14:46 into the third period tonight at Memorial Coliseum, the final goal in the first of three long-awaited games between Fort Wayne and the Wichita Thunder.

Wichita came into the night tied for first place in the ECHL. Fort Wayne and Allen, who are with the Thunder in the Western Conference, still have plenty of time to make up ground and capture the top seed based on winning percentage.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 20 of 21 shots for the Komets. For Wichita, which faced a bevy of odd-man rushes, Evan Buitenhuis turned aside 31 of 33 shots.

The Komets play host to the Thunder again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 5 p.m. Sunday.

The night began with some theater, as the teams began mouthing off at each other at center ice and even exchanged some shoves during warm-ups. Brandon Hawkins, in his first game back from the Rochester of the American Hockey League, almost picked up here he left off in Fort Wayne but hit the crossbar at the end of a 2-on-1 rush 1:38 into the first period.

Fort Wayne’s Nick Boka, just back from Ontario of the AHL, also hit the post in the first period, at the end of a 3-on-1 rush at 7:53.

Wichita’s Spencer Dorowicz opened the scoring by sending a 30-foot shot inside the right post as he fell to the ice 12:19 into the second period, capitalizing on Stephen Harper’s failed attempt to clear the puck of the defensive zone a couple of feet from the blue line. At that point, Fort Wayne had outshot Wichita 21-9.

Harper had a great chance to atone at 18:06, when he broke in alone on the goalie, but Harper’s shot sailed above the crossbar as an announced crowd of 2,486 looked on at the Coliseum.

Defenseman Randy Gazzola, who’d had myriad offensive opportunities throughout the first two periods, finally made one work when he toe-dragged the puck around Peter Crinella and snapped in a 40-foot shot 2:25 into the third period, after Matt Murphy had held the puck in the offensive zone to feed Gazzola a pass from the blue line.

The goal snapped a string of 134:40 in which Fort Wayne hadn’t scored, including a 1-0 loss to the Indy Fuel on Sunday, when Sean Romeo had a 33-save shutout at the Coliseum.

A fight broke out at 9:11 between Boka and Stephen Johnson. Both got extra penalties: Boka for instigation and Johnson for a baseball-like swing of his stick. And another fight, between Justin Vaive and Sean Allen, took place shortly after Roy scored.

Notes: The Komets released goalie Trevor Gorsuch, who was 2-1-0 with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. He was selected the ECHL’s Goaltender of the Week for April 26-May 2. … The Komets played without Oliver Cooper, Jackson Leef, Marcus McIvor and Alan Lyszczarczyk. … The Komets are using a new online bidding system for game-worn jerseys from Saturday’s Star Trek Night. The proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. The auction runs through 2 p.m. Sunday here: https://shop.komets.com/collections/jerseys/on_auction. … Wichita’s coach, Bruce Ramsay, a former Fort Wayne player/assistant coach, has been a head coach against the Komets in four different leagues and is now 19-28-3 against them in the regular season and 3-11 in the playoffs. At the Coliseum, as a head coach, Ramsay is 8-17-2 In the regular season and 0-9 in the playoffs.

jcohn@jg.net