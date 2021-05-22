K's stifled in 4-2 loss to Thunder

The Komets’ top-rated power play had its chance to change the outcome, after Anthony Nellis was high-sticked by Alex Peters 13:04 into the third period tonight. But Fort Wayne mustered only three shots on goal during the ensuing 4-minute power play against the No. 1-ranked Wichita Thunder penalty kill.

Only one more goal was scored – an empty netter by Wichita’s Spencer Dorowicz – and the Komets lost 4-2 in front of an announced crowd of 3,011 at Memorial Coliseum.

Robbie Beydoun stopped 24 of 27 shots for Fort Wayne on “Star Trek” Night. Wichita’s Evan Weninger stopped 34 of 36.

The Komets rallied from a goal down to defeat the Thunder 2-1 on Friday at the Coliseum – Marco Roy scored the winner and Dylan Ferguson stopped 20 of 21 shots – and the teams meet again there 5 p.m. Sunday.

Wichita’s Brayden Watts opened the scoring tonight with a 40-foot shot that squeaked underneath the arm of Beydoun 2:52 into the first period, just after Watts fed the puck through the legs of Morgan Adams-Moisan and retrieved it to gain the offensive zone.

Beydoun got some help late in the period when teammate Blake Siebenaler broke up a 3-on-1 Wichita rush, shortly after Fort Wayne’s Shawn Szydlowski was thwarted at the end of a rare 4-on-1 rush.

Wichita’s Gordie Green made it 2-0 with a blistering shot from the right circle 10:26 into the second period. But Fort Wayne captain A.J. Jenks answered during a power play 1:47 later; after a Brandon Hawkins shot slipped past Weninger, Jenks sent a shot off the goalie’s glove and into the net.

The Thunder got a power-play goal of its own at 14:51, when Beau Starrett scored off a rebound for a 3-1 lead, but the Komets’ Nick Boka circumvented the defense and flicked a shot above Weninger’s blocker at 16:14.

A 100-foot pass by Hawkins set up Anthony Petruzelli for a breakaway 2:12 into the third period but Weninger stopped his low shot.

Notes: The referee was Alex Normandin. … Before the game, the Thunder got four players – forwards Green, Jeremy McKenna and Bobby McMann, plus defenseman Noel Hoefenmayer – back from Toronto of the higher-level American Hockey League. … Among Wichita’s scratches was leading scorer Anthony Beauregard. … Fort Wayne played without Oliver Cooper, Jackson Leef, Marcus McIvor and Zach Pochiro, who was in warm-ups but ill. He was replaced by Alan Lyszczarczyk. … The Komets are auctioning their Star Trek jerseys online through 2 p.m. Sunday to benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne. Information is at komets.com.

