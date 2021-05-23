K's lose 3-1 as scoring drought continues

The Komets come out of the weekend with more questions than answers.

Instead of locking up a playoff spot and legitimizing their chances of winning the Kelly Cup, they dropped 2 of 3 games to the conference-leading Wichita Thunder.

But it wasn’t just the losses; the Komets’ offense looked out of whack in today's 3-1 defeat at Memorial Coliseum, far from the improvement they’d hoped to demonstrate after Saturday’s 4-2 loss here.

“The concerning thing is you want to be playing your best hockey down the stretch right now, and I think this has been the worst stretch of the season for us,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets have lost five of their last eight – all at the Coliseum – and next play their final six games on the road.

“Good teams will make the playoffs. Hot teams will do damage. Right now, we’re not that hot.”

Fort Wayne’s Marco Roy finished the scoring, putting a rebound past goaltender Evan Buitenhuis during a power play 16:13 into the third period. (Video highlights are above.)

Fort Wayne’s top-ranked power play (26.4% this season) was 1 for 5 in front of 2,381 fans, but it mustered only two shots during a 4-minute power play when it was down two goals early in the third period – similar to a situation that played out Saturday against the Thunder’s top-rated penalty kill (87.2%).

Buitenhuis stopped 23 of 24 shots for the Thunder (40-18-8). Robbie Beydoun stopped 22 of 25 for the Komets (26-15-4), who were without netminder Dylan Ferguson because of a minor injury. Ferguson has allowed one goal in each of his last four starts, the most recent being Friday’s 2-1 victory.

With a .622 winning percentage, the Komets remain slightly ahead of Allen (39-23-4, .621) for second place in the conference. Fort Wayne-vs.-Allen looks like a likely first-round playoff matchup, though Fort Wayne hasn’t yet clinched a spot.

The Komets have totaled only seven goals over their last five games.

“It’s frustrating more than it is concerning,” forward Shawn Szydlowski said. “Obviously, we’ve seen (great offense) for the majority of the year up until the last few weeks, when we’ve been struggling. I don’t know exactly what to attribute it to yet. We’ve been playing a lot of hockey in a short period of time, and there’s been a lot going on, and I think it’s easy to lose focus at this time of year, especially when things were going so well.

“It’s not lost in this locker room. I know that much. I know we have the team to do it. We just need to do a little bit of soul searching this week.”

Wichita got goals from Gordie Green, who rushed the net to redirect a Ryan White shot; Jeremy McKenna, who got to a loose puck and fired a shot from behind the net that banked off Beydoun’s skate and in; and Brayden Watts with an 18-foot backhander.

Against teams other than Wheeling or Indy, the Komets are 2-5-0.

“We can beat Indy and Wheeling, but we’re not going to face them (in the first two rounds of the playoffs). So for us, we’ve got to find a way to beat another team. It was a difficult weekend and I think it was a step back, there’s no doubt about that,” Boudreau said.

Fort Wayne’s offense, which came into today ranked second (3.41 goals per game) in the league, is the most concerning facet these days.

“It’s totally dried up. It’s completely disappeared,” Boudreau said. “We’re in a massive drought right now. Looking at our roster right now, and looking at the last six or seven games, there are some guys who have completely fallen off the map and disappeared. We need them and we need them in a big way right now.”

Of the offense, Szydlowski said: “It’s frustrating, but I know it’s something we’ll get back and it’s not something we’re losing any confidence over.”

