    Thursday, May 27, 2021 6:00 pm

    My (would be) ECHL awards ballot

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    Would I have received a ballot from the ECHL for its end-of-season awards – and I’m not sure why I didn’t – then this is how I would have filled it out.

    In case you’re wondering, the Komets will announce their end-of-season awards, most likely, before the playoffs. It seems to be a mix of a fan online vote and the usual media/team staff ballots, which went out today.

    As for the league awards, it was difficult this year because of the pandemic: Fewer teams this season; it impacted schedules, namely the number of games the Komets played; and how call-ups changed the dynamics of rosters and players' statistics.

    Here we go ...

    MVP: John McCarron, Florida

    Goaltender of the Year: Ryan Bednard, Greenville

    Defenseman of the Year: Les Lancaster, Allen

    Best Defensive Forward: Spencer Dorowicz, Wichita

    Rookie of the Year: Matthew Boucher, Utah

    First Team All-League

    F: John McCarron, Florida

    F: Anthony Beauregard, Wichita

    F: Aaron Luchuk, Orlando

    D: Les Lancaster, Allen

    D: Dean Stewart, Wichita

    G: Ryan Bednard, Greenville

    Second Team All-League

    F: Tristan Langan, Orlando

    F: Matt Marcinew, Indy

    F: Brandon Hawkins, Komets

    D: Willie Raskob, Indy

    D: Matt Register, Allen

    G: Jake Hildebrand, Florida

    All-Rookie Team

    F: Matthew Boucher, Utah

    F: Matt Alfaro, Wheeling

    F: Max Zimmer, Greenville

    D: Randy Gazzola, Komets

    D: Ben Finkelstein, Greenville

    G: Evan Weninger, Wichita

