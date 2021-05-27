My (would be) ECHL awards ballot

Would I have received a ballot from the ECHL for its end-of-season awards – and I’m not sure why I didn’t – then this is how I would have filled it out.

In case you’re wondering, the Komets will announce their end-of-season awards, most likely, before the playoffs. It seems to be a mix of a fan online vote and the usual media/team staff ballots, which went out today.

As for the league awards, it was difficult this year because of the pandemic: Fewer teams this season; it impacted schedules, namely the number of games the Komets played; and how call-ups changed the dynamics of rosters and players' statistics.

Here we go ...

MVP: John McCarron, Florida

Goaltender of the Year: Ryan Bednard, Greenville

Defenseman of the Year: Les Lancaster, Allen

Best Defensive Forward: Spencer Dorowicz, Wichita

Rookie of the Year: Matthew Boucher, Utah

First Team All-League

F: John McCarron, Florida

F: Anthony Beauregard, Wichita

F: Aaron Luchuk, Orlando

D: Les Lancaster, Allen

D: Dean Stewart, Wichita

G: Ryan Bednard, Greenville

Second Team All-League

F: Tristan Langan, Orlando

F: Matt Marcinew, Indy

F: Brandon Hawkins, Komets

D: Willie Raskob, Indy

D: Matt Register, Allen

G: Jake Hildebrand, Florida

All-Rookie Team

F: Matthew Boucher, Utah

F: Matt Alfaro, Wheeling

F: Max Zimmer, Greenville

D: Randy Gazzola, Komets

D: Ben Finkelstein, Greenville

G: Evan Weninger, Wichita