Thursday, May 27, 2021 6:00 pm
My (would be) ECHL awards ballot
JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette
Would I have received a ballot from the ECHL for its end-of-season awards – and I’m not sure why I didn’t – then this is how I would have filled it out.
In case you’re wondering, the Komets will announce their end-of-season awards, most likely, before the playoffs. It seems to be a mix of a fan online vote and the usual media/team staff ballots, which went out today.
As for the league awards, it was difficult this year because of the pandemic: Fewer teams this season; it impacted schedules, namely the number of games the Komets played; and how call-ups changed the dynamics of rosters and players' statistics.
Here we go ...
MVP: John McCarron, Florida
Goaltender of the Year: Ryan Bednard, Greenville
Defenseman of the Year: Les Lancaster, Allen
Best Defensive Forward: Spencer Dorowicz, Wichita
Rookie of the Year: Matthew Boucher, Utah
F: John McCarron, Florida
F: Anthony Beauregard, Wichita
F: Aaron Luchuk, Orlando
D: Les Lancaster, Allen
D: Dean Stewart, Wichita
G: Ryan Bednard, Greenville
F: Tristan Langan, Orlando
F: Matt Marcinew, Indy
F: Brandon Hawkins, Komets
D: Willie Raskob, Indy
D: Matt Register, Allen
G: Jake Hildebrand, Florida
F: Matthew Boucher, Utah
F: Matt Alfaro, Wheeling
F: Max Zimmer, Greenville
D: Randy Gazzola, Komets
D: Ben Finkelstein, Greenville
G: Evan Weninger, Wichita
