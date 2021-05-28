K's win in OT, clinch playoff spot

Just when it looked cursed, the Komets’ offense came to life.

Matt Murphy scored in the third period and Brandon Hawkins in overtime, as the Komets defeated the Indy Fuel 2-1 tonight at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

Fort Wayne clinched a playoff berth with the victory.

Robbie Beydoun stopped 25 shots for the Komets. Sean Romeo stopped 24 for the Fuel, after shutting out Fort Wayne in his previous game against it.

The Komets’ offense continued its slumping way in the first period, when Marco Roy was stopped by Romeo at the end of a breakaway and Matthew Boudens missed the net during a 3-on-1 rush. Indy’s Tommy Apap was stopped on a breakaway, too, and Peter Krieger shoved the puck past Beydoun but defenseman Murphy was there to sweep it away from the goal line.

Indy had 2 minutes of 5-on-3 power play action, after Morgan Adams-Moisan was penalized for charging and Nick Boka for holding at 12:00, but Fort Wayne allowed only one shot on goal during the advantage and the first period ended scoreless.

After more missed opportunities to score by the Komets in the second period, including A.J. Jenks from 12 feet out and Justin Vaive at the end of a 3-on-1 rush, Indy took a 1-0 lead when Peter Krieger redirected a Willie Raskob pass into the top of the net.

The Komets continued to look snake-bitten offensively the remainder of the second period; Matthew Boudens stole the puck behind the Indy net and was thwarted by Romeo on a wraparound; Anthony Petruzzelli was stopped on a breakaway at 12:49; and Anthony Nellis hit the post while shooting at an open net at 19:59.

Indy’s offense had a flurry of chances early in the third period, including a Matt Marcinew breakaway stopped by Beydoun. But Fort Wayne’s Murphy tied it at 13:35 after a setup from behind the net by Anthony Nellis, who had just laid out Nic Pierog with a hit at the blue line that had the Fuel up in arms.

Hawkins won it at the end of a 2-on-1 rush.

