K's must break habit, have allowed 1st goal in 9 straight

The Komets have allowed the first goal in nine straight games. They’ve done OK, all things considered, going 3-5-1 and clinching a playoff spot along the way, and it’s been more indicative of their snake-bitten offense than any sort of defensive lapses.

But falling behind in games is certainly a trend they’d like to eliminate starting 7:05 p.m. Monday, when they face the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

The Komets won there 2-1 in overtime Friday, then lost 4-3 in an overtime shootout Saturday, and Monday will be the final meeting of the regular season between the teams.

Fort Wayne is 12-6-2 against Indy, which is in the Eastern Conference.

“I think we need to be more focused on the first couple of minutes of games,” said Alan Lyszczarczyk, whose third-period goal salvaged a crucial point in the standings Saturday for Fort Wayne. “I think we’re pretty good with (starts), we don’t have a big problem with it, and it’s been good for us to make comebacks. But we just have to really bear down on our chances more.”

The Komets have totaled only 12 goals in their last seven games, but they looked closer to their offensively dangerous selves Saturday, peppering goalie Billy Christopoulos with 42 shots.

But the Komets still had to play catch-up; three times they rallied from one-goal deficits.

“The only way to fix it is to score before them,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “It’s not like we have a plan to let them go down and score or anything, it’s just kind of the way it’s been. I mean, we usually have the first scoring chance of every single game, we’re just not capitalizing on our opportunities. It was kind of a frustrating game (Saturday), we were battling two teams out there – both the referees and Indy – but I did love our resiliency and we fought through everything to get to the extra frame. We just lost the skills competition.”

The Komets have four games remaining in the regular season and their chances of getting home-ice advantage throughout the Western Conference playoffs were dealt a blow today when first-place Wichita defeated Tulsa 4-3 in overtime.

The Komets (27-15-5) have to get six of a possible eight points from their remaining games, which includes three at Utah, to have a chance to overtake the Thunder (41-20-8).

Fort Wayne is in third place, just behind Allen, and those teams will most likely face one another in the first round of the playoffs.

A look at the calendar at the Allen Event Center reveals the building is booked June 10-14, so don't be surprised if the Komets wind up with three home games regardless of who is the higher seed, unless Allen can use another building for a Game 5.

