Unveiling my Komets' awards ballot

I’ve handed in my ballot for the Komets’ end-of-season awards and, let me tell you, I’ve never struggled to figure out one like this season. I don’t know if that’s a product of the truncated season or the team not doing well lately, but it was difficult.

Here’s who I went with. Note on the MVP vote: That’s decided by the players, but I picked one anyway (and that was toughest of all).

Defenseman of the Year: Nick Boka. There were a lot of choices here, including Randy Gazzola, Blake Siebenaler and Oliver Galipeau, and I wouldn’t have a problem with any. For me, Boka has been the most reliable at both ends of the ice and his physical play has been a really boost for the team this season.

Best Defensive Forward: Anthony Petruzzelli. There were a lot of candidates here but it came down to Petruzzelli and Anthony Nellis for me.

Rookie of the Year: Randy Gazzola. I would argue he shouldn’t be a rookie, but his season in Italy doesn’t count. He’s put up monster numbers – four goals and 30 points in 43 games – and has impacted both ends of the ice and special teams greatly.

Unsung Hero: Morgan Adams-Moisan. He’s done a lot of great things that people haven’t noticed. Not only has he produced more points than expected (7 goals, 13 points), he’s been a consistent physical presence who has helped spark the team when it needed it.

Most Improved Player: Blake Siebenaler. This was the most difficult one for me because the team has regressed as a whole so much lately. Here’s why I picked Siebenaler: Early in the season, he was caught up ice a little too often for my tastes but he’s really fixed that part of his game and it’s showed in his plus/minus rating. He’s got four goals, 15 points and a plus-7 rating overall. I also considered Stephen Harper, Anthony Nellis and Marcus McIvor for this, but really it came down to Siebenaler or Dylan Ferguson.

Mr. Hustle: Anthony Nellis. Anthony Petruzzelli is the easy choice – he’s played in every game this season and is always flying – but I like the way Nellis has impacted games too. Even when he’s not scoring, he’s making other things happen.

True Komet: Brandon Hawkins. A difficult-to-define award, it goes to the player who exemplifies team spirit and positive attitude on and off the ice. That could go to a lot of guys and it’s tougher to gauge during a pandemic for me. I went with Hawkins because of his demeanor after games (wins and losses) and more than anything what I can witness when it comes to trying to get some energy for his team, even if it means hitting as much as shooting. A.J. Jenks was the other player I considered.

MVP: Brandon Hawkins. The hiccup with him is he’s played only 34 of 47 games, but he’s easily been their biggest weapon with 21 goals, 36 points, 11 power-play goals and three game-winners. I wouldn’t begrudge anyone arguing with me on him – he is minus-9 and has gotten 19 points from special teams – but he’s impacted games so much and draws so much attention from opponents. Anthony Petruzzelli (10 goals, 29 points) is the other choice for me. However, I can make a case for A.J. Jenks, Randy Gazzola and Nick Boka, too.

