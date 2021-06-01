Video: Top saves of Komets' season (so far)

The Komets have used a bevy of goaltenders this season: Dylan Ferguson, Robbie Beydoun, Stefanos Lekkas, Trevor Gorsuch, Louis-Philip Guindon and Jeremy Helvig.

It's been spotty at times, impressive at others, and the goaltending has yielded a .895 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average heading into Wednesday's road game against the Utah Grizzlies.

Ferguson and Beydoun control the net now for Fort Wayne.

Above is a compilation of some of the best saves of the Komets' season so far.

A note on the games at Utah: I'm told Shawn Szydlowski didn't make the trip. I don't know if there was an injury, if it's rest or if there's another reason.

