    Video: Top saves of Komets' season (so far)

    JUSTIN A. COHN | The Journal Gazette

    The Komets have used a bevy of goaltenders this season: Dylan Ferguson, Robbie Beydoun, Stefanos Lekkas, Trevor Gorsuch, Louis-Philip Guindon and Jeremy Helvig. 

    It's been spotty at times, impressive at others, and the goaltending has yielded a .895 save percentage and a 2.60 goals-against average heading into Wednesday's road game against the Utah Grizzlies.

    Ferguson and Beydoun control the net now for Fort Wayne.

    Above is a compilation of some of the best saves of the Komets' season so far. 

    A note on the games at Utah: I'm told Shawn Szydlowski didn't make the trip. I don't know if there was an injury, if it's rest or if there's another reason. 

    jcohn@jg.net

