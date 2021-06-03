K's start fast, hang on for 3-2 victory

The Komets hung on for a 3-2 victory Wednesday night over the Utah Grizzlies at West Valley City, Utah, in front of an announced crowd of 1,385 at the Maverik Center.

Robbie Beydoun stopped 33 of 35 shots for the Komets, who improved to 8-1-0 against the Grizzlies in ECHL play, including a four-game sweep in the 2016 playoffs. Utah’s Parker Gahagen stopped 21 of 24.

With the victory, the Komets (28-16-5, .622 winning percentage) ensured they can finish no lower than third in the Western Conference and will face Wichita or Allen in a best-of-5 first round that will almost certainly start with two games on the road. The Komets still have an outside shot at the top seed in the conference, after Allen (43-23-4, .643) pulled into a tie with Wichita (41-21-8, .643) for first place with a 3-1 victory Wednesday. Wichita has one remaining game against Kansas City and Allen two against Rapid City.

The Komets played without longtime star Shawn Szydlowski, who for undisclosed reasons didn’t make the trip to Utah from Indianapolis, where the Komets lost 5-2 on Monday. He has four goals and 29 points in 35 games, but was benched for three games in April. In 13 games since then, Szydlowski has two goals and 12 points, though he didn’t have a point in three of his last four appearances.

The Komets finish their 69th regular season with games at fourth-place Utah (34-25-11) 9:10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Seconds after he was thwarted on a shot from point-blank range, Fort Wayne’s Stephen Harper opened the scoring by redirecting a Nick Boka shot 2:40 into the first period. After allowing the first goal in nine straight games, the Komets have scored first in back-to-back contests.

Morgan Adams-Moisan, who took Szydlowski’s spot in the lineup, made it 2-0 on Fort Wayne’s fifth shot, at 7:56, banging the puck off the goalie and in, after a Randy Gazzola shot had caromed off the boards behind the net.

With Zach Pochiro serving a hooking penalty, Fort Wayne captain A.J. Jenks intercepted a shot in his own zone and sped off for a breakaway goal on his team’s eighth shot for a 3-0 lead at 15:37.

A melee broke out 2:55 into the second period, after Utah’s Sasha Mutala bowled over Beydoun, and the Grizzlies’ Matt Hoover scored a short-handed goal at the end of a 2-on-2 rush at 5:42.

Utah’s Mitch Maxwell scored a power-play goal 8:03 into the third period, after intercepting a Beydoun clearing attempt as Maxwell was right outside the goal crease.

Notes: The ECHL unveiled its All-Rookie Team and it did not include the Komets’ Randy Gazzola, whose 26 points are third among rookie defensemen in just 43 games. On the team, chosen by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and media, are: Wichita goalie Evan Weninger, Wichita defenseman Dean Stewart, Greenville defenseman Ben Finkelstein, Orlando forward Joseph Garreffa, Utah forward Matthew Boucher and Wichita forward Jay Dickman. … The Komets also played without Justin Vaive, Matthew Boudens and Marcus McIvor. … The referee was Andrew Wilk. … Indy clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot with a 5-1 victory over Kansas City, bolstered a smidge by the forfeit victory over Fort Wayne, which didn’t play a May 4 game because of a positive COVID-19 test with an Indy player.

