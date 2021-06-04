Beydoun suffers injury; more Komets news

Komets goaltender Robbie Beydoun is out at least a couple weeks with a strained medial collateral ligament in his knee suffered in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Utah, general manager David Franke confirmed.

The team will announce a replacement later today.

This means it's clearly Dylan Ferguson's net as the Komets get closer to the playoffs, which will start on the road with a 2-3 format regardless of opponent or seeding.

Beydoun is 7-3-0 with a 2.29 goals-against average, a .920 save percentage and one shutout. Ferguson is 6-3-1 with a 2.11 GAA, a .913 SP and one shutout.

In other news, Shawn Szydlowski, who didn't make the trip to Utah, will join the team on the road before Game 1 of the playoffs. Franke said Szydlowski needed to get his hand X-rayed on Tuesday and those were negative, so he should be a go for the playoffs. Marcus McIvor, who has a groin injury, is less likely.

