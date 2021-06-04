Komets' new goalie: Kapelmaster

The Komets have signed goaltender Justin Kapelmaster to replace goaltender Robbie Beydoun, who is out at least a couple weeks with a strained medial collateral ligament in his knee suffered in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Utah.

Kapelmaster had played 19 games this season with the Allen Americans, a possible first-round opponent of the Komets in the playoffs, going 7-10-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and two shutouts. He also played two games with Cleveland of the higher-level American Hockey League, going 2-0-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .933 SP.

The injury to Beydoun means it’s likely Dylan Ferguson's net as the Komets get closer to the playoffs, which will start on the road with a 2-3 format regardless of opponent or seeding. The Komets announced their likely home playoff games will be June 11 and, if necessary, June 12 and 14 at Memorial Coliseum.

Beydoun is 7-3-0 with a 2.29 GAA, a .920 SP and one shutout. Ferguson is 6-3-1 with a 2.11 GAA, a .913 SP and one shutout.

In other news, Shawn Szydlowski, who didn't make the trip to Utah, will join the team on the road before Game 1 of the playoffs, general manager David Franke said. Szydlowski needed to get his hand X-rayed on Tuesday and those were negative, so he should be a go for the playoffs. Marcus McIvor, who has a groin injury, is less likely.

jcohn@jg.net