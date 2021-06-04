K's cement impressive 9-1 victory

Zach Pochiro had two goals and three assists. Stephen Harper had a goal and three assists. And the Komets had the best game of their season, obliterating the Utah Grizzlies 9-1 at West Valley City, Utah, on Friday night.

Brandon Hawkins also scored twice and the Komets got goals from Oliver Cooper, Anthony Petruzzelli, Olivier Galipeau and Blake Siebenaler.

Dylan Ferguson, who’s now positioned to be the Komets’ goalie come the playoffs, stopped all 22 shots he faced before he was replaced by newcomer Justin Kapelmaster with an 8-0 lead. Kapelmaster stopped 10 of 11.

Utah’s Peyton Jones stopped 10 of 15 shots before he was yanked in favor of Garrett Metcalf, who turned away 6 of 10 in front of 1,882 fans at the Maverik Center.

The Komets are 9-1-0 all-time against the Grizzlies in ECHL play, including a four-game sweep in the 2016 playoffs.

The teams finish the regular season with a game 9:10 p.m. Saturday.

The Komets will then face either the Allen Americans or Wichita Thunder in a 2-3 formatted first-round series that will begin on the road. The Americans’ 5-2 victory Friday over the Rapid City Rush ensured the Komets cannot finish better than second in the conference.

The Komets’ home playoff games in the first round will likely be this Friday and, if necessary, June 12 and 14 at Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets scored twice on their first five shots – Cooper stole the puck in the defensive zone, took off on a breakaway and scored on the rebound of his own shot; and Petruzzelli scored after a Hawkins centering pass from the corner – to make it 2-0 at 7:31 of the first period.

Harper’s pass from the opposite corner set up Galipeau for a 35-foot shot and a 3-0 lead at 17:44. The Komets also had a 3-0 lead after the first period of Wednesday’s game and hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Grizzlies.

This time, there would be no such doubt about the outcome. Hawkins (power play) and Siebenaler scored on back-to-back shots and it was 5-0 at 1:37 of the second period, after which Jones was pulled from the game.

Pochiro made it 6-0 from the slot, after Harper set him up from behind the Utah net, at 6:35, and Pochiro scored again, on a power play, for a 7-0 lead at 19:38.

Early Friday, the Komets signed Kapelmaster to replace netminder Robbie Beydoun, who is out at least a couple weeks with a strained medial collateral ligament in his knee suffered Wednesday.

Kapelmaster had played 19 games this season with the Allen Americans, a possible first-round playoff opponent of the Komets, going 7-10-1 with a 2.96 goals-against average, a .905 save percentage and two shutouts. He also played two games with Cleveland of the higher-level American Hockey League, going 2-0-0 with a 1.95 GAA and a .933 SP.

Beydoun is 7-3-0 with a 2.29 GAA, a .920 SP and one shutout. Ferguson is 6-3-1 with a 2.11 GAA, a .913 SP and one shutout.

He may have been injured when he was bowled over by a Utah player Wednesday and Ferguson was similarly crushed when Fort Wayne had an 8-0 lead early in the third period on Harper’s goal, setting up a 10-player melee.

Komets coach Ben Boudreau then pulled Ferguson to keep him from harm’s way and, almost immediately, Hawkins made it 9-0 with a power-play goal.

Notes: Shawn Szydlowski, who didn't make the trip to Utah, will join the team on the road before Game 1 of the playoffs, general manager David Franke said. Szydlowski needed to get his hand X-rayed on Tuesday and those were negative. Marcus McIvor, who has a groin injury, is less likely. … The Komets played without Szydlowski, Beydoun, McIvor, Justin Vaive, Matthew Boudens and Morgan Adams-Moisan, and were one man short of a full 19-player lineup. … The referee was Andrew Wilk. … If the Komets play Wichita, the series will start Tuesday. If they play Allen, it will start Monday or Tuesday.

jcohn@jg.net