Komets' Boudreau: 3rd in Coach of the Year

Komets coach Ben Boudreau finished third in Coach of the Year voting, conducted by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and media members in the ECHL. Wichita’s Bruce Ramsay, a former Fort Wayne player/assistant coach, won after leading the Thunder to a 41-22-8 record and a second-place finish in the Western Conference during the regular season. It marked Wichita’s first 40-plus win season since 2011-12 in the Central Hockey League. Greenville’s Andrew Lord was the runner-up. Ramsay also won General Manager of the Year, which was voted on by coaches.

The Komets face the Thunder in the opening game of their playoff series 8 p.m. tonight.

jcohn@jg.net