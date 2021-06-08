Nellis' 2 goals pace K's in playoff-opening victory

The Komets didn’t have a lead until it really mattered tonight.

Anthony Nellis’ second goal of the night – with only 25 seconds remaining in regulation time – propelled the Komets to a 3-2 victory over the Wichita Thunder in the opening game of their best-of-5 Western Conference semifinal series.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 36 of 38 shots for Fort Wayne, the third seed in the conference. Wichita’s Evan Buitenhuis turned away 29 of 32 for the second-seeded Thunder.

Game 2 is 8 p.m. Tuesday in Wichita.

The games there are being played at the Thunder’s practice facility, Wichita Ice Arena, because “Disney on Ice” is at INTRUST Bank Arena. Not only does Wichita Ice Arena have wider-than-usual Olympic-sized ice, the glass is shorter than regulation in some sections and the Komets got an early delay-of-game penalty for shooting the puck out of play. Wichita had never played a non-exhibition game at Wichita Ice Arena, where an announced crowd of 817 was on hand.

The Komets relied on Ferguson early, as they were outshot 6-1 to open the game and had to kill off two early power plays, and then Fort Wayne’s offense got going with rushes by Stephen Harper and Brandon Hawkins that ended in Buitenhuis saves.

Wichita’s Gordie Green opened the scoring 9:05 into the second period with a one-timer from 20 feet out, after Alex Peters’ pass from the corner.

Ferguson recovered quickly, making a kick save on a Stephen Johnson shot from point-blank range, and Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli was thwarted by Buitenhuis at the end of an odd-man rush at 14:00.

Fort Wayne’s Nellis tied it at 17:30, after Marco Roy skated out from behind the Wichita net and fed him a backhand pass. And Nellis almost scored again on his next shift, but he was foiled by Buitenhuis at the end of a breakaway rush.

The Thunder’s Ryan White made it 2-1 at 7:15 of the third period, when he put the rebound of a Beau Starrett wraparound attempt past Ferguson, but the Komets’ Randy Gazzola answered by circumventing the defense and getting behind Buitenhuis despite Wichita’s protests their goalie had been interfered with on the play at 10:22.

Ferguson foiled a Jeremy McKenna breakaway at 17:32. Fort Wayne’s Matthew Boudens had a great chance to score at 18:08, and the puck almost got over the goal line, but Buitenhuis sprawled on it.

Nellis made it 3-2 at 19:35, splitting the defense and firing a shot from the left circle, after Morgan Adams-Moisan and Roy had established the offensive zone.

Notes: Komets coach Ben Boudreau finished third in ECHL Coach of the Year voting, picked by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and media members. Wichita’s Bruce Ramsay, a former Fort Wayne player/assistant coach, won it. Grenville’s Andrew Lord was the runner-up. Ramsay also won General Manager of the Year, which was voted on by coaches. … The referees were Stephen Reneau and Logan Gruhl. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski (hand), Jackson Leef, Oliver Cooper, Robbie Beydoun (knee) and Marcus McIvor (groin). … With Szydlowski out, Vaive is wearing an ‘A’ as an alternate captain. A.J. Jenks is the captain and Anthony Petruzzelli the other alternate. … The Thunder was without Brayden Watts, Peter Crinella, Sean Allen, Riley McCourt and Garrett Schmitz. … Thunder assistant coach John Gurskis is a former Komets player.

