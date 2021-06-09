'Finisher' Nellis caps Komets' 3-2 playoff victory

Komets coach Ben Boudreau learned a lesson when his team “laid an egg” in its last regular-season meeting with the Wichita: Have forward Anthony Nellis in the lineup against the Thunder.

So Nellis was on the ice, unusual as that ice might have been, in Tuesday’s opening game of the best-of-5 Western Conference semifinals. And Nellis was the hero by netting two goals, including the winner with 25 seconds remaining, to cement a 3-2 victory in Wichita, Kansas.

“One of the best games I’ve seen him have as a player,” said Boudreau, who had sat Nellis for the 3-1 loss at Memorial Coliseum on May 23 that capped losing 2 of 3 games to the Thunder.

“It was one of those moments when you realize how much of an impact he has on the game because when you don’t have him, you realize how much you use him and how much you depend on him. For him to come through at the times he did tonight, the momentum goals that he scored, the penalty kills that he had, it was an unbelievable individual effort from him. He means so much in that locker room, so much on the ice.”

The Komets didn’t have a lead Tuesday until Nellis’ second goal, which saw him split the defense and shoot from the left circle after Morgan Adams-Moisan and Marco Roy had established the offensive zone.

“I was excited for this game," Nellis said. "When it comes to playoff time, there’s always that feeling, the butterflies come, and it’s been two years since I’ve played a playoff game (because of the pandemic). For some guys, it’s been more than two or three years, so I was feeling great and I was very excited.

“I’m glad I scored those two goals. It had been awhile since I feel like I’ve scored one of those finisher goals late in the game to get the win.”

Dylan Ferguson stopped 36 of 38 shots for Fort Wayne, the third seed in the conference, including a save on Jeremy McKenna at the end of a breakaway shorty before the Komets snatched their 3-2 lead.

“(Ferguson) was lights out and that’s the way he was playing down the stretch,” Boudreau said. “And that’s the way he’s going to need to play in order to carry us. The guy’s a gamer and he was at the top of his game tonight.”

Second-seeded Wichita’s Evan Buitenhuis turned away 29 of 32 shots, highlighted by stops of Anthony Petruzzelli, Brandon Hawkins and even Nellis at the end of odd-man rushes, plus a late save on Matthew Boudens from 20 feet out as the game was still tied at 2.

Game 2 is 8 p.m. tonight in Wichita. Game 3 is Friday at the Coliseum.

The games in Wichita are being played at the Thunder’s practice facility, Wichita Ice Arena, because “Disney on Ice” is at INTRUST Bank Arena. Not only does Wichita Ice Arena have wider-than-usual, Olympic-sized ice, the glass is shorter than regulation in some sections and the Komets got an early delay-of-game penalty for shooting the puck out of play.

“I had talked to a lot of players and a lot of coaches about the Olympic-sized ice to see if there was anything we needed to do, but I was hesitant to change any of the systems that we (had been successful with) just based on there being more ice,” said Boudreau, who has several players who’d skated on such ice in other leagues.

“There was about a 35-minute feeling-out process and I thought the last 25 minutes, we figured it out and really starting clicking.”

Wichita had never played a non-exhibition game at Wichita Ice Arena, where an announced crowd of 817 was on hand Tuesday.

“I’m very happy with how things went for us,” Nellis said. “Obviously, it’s playoff hockey and everyone is excited. Coming (in on a) long road trip like we are right now, from Salt Lake City, (Utah,) to here, obviously the focus was to get that first one and to set the tone for the series.”

Wichita was 0 for 3 on power plays. Fort Wayne was 0 for 2.

Wichita’s Gordie Green opened the scoring 9:05 into the second period with a one-timer from 20 feet out, after Alex Peters’ pass from the corner. Nellis tied it at 17:30, after Roy skated out from behind the Wichita net and fed him a backhand pass.

The Thunder’s Ryan White made it 2-1 at 7:15 of the third period, when he put the rebound of a Beau Starrett wraparound attempt past Ferguson, but the Komets’ Randy Gazzola answered by circumventing the defense and getting behind Buitenhuis despite Wichita’s protests their goalie had been interfered with on the play at 10:22.

Notes: Komets coach Ben Boudreau finished third in ECHL Coach of the Year voting, picked by coaches, broadcasters, media-relations directors and media members. Wichita’s Bruce Ramsay, a former Fort Wayne player/assistant coach, won it. Grenville’s Andrew Lord was the runner-up. Ramsay also won General Manager of the Year, which was voted on by coaches. … The referees were Stephen Reneau and Logan Gruhl. … The Komets played without Shawn Szydlowski (hand), Jackson Leef, Oliver Cooper, Robbie Beydoun (knee) and Marcus McIvor (groin). … With Szydlowski out, Vaive is wearing an ‘A’ as an alternate captain. A.J. Jenks is the captain and Anthony Petruzzelli the other alternate. … The Thunder was without Brayden Watts, Peter Crinella, Sean Allen, Riley McCourt and Garrett Schmitz. … Thunder assistant coach John Gurskis is a former Komets player. ... Allen took a 1-0 lead over Utah in the other conference series with a 3-1 victory Tuesday.

