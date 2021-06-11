K's get traffic, shutout, 2-1 series lead

The Komets got traffic in front of the opposing net and it made all the difference Friday night, as they defeated the Wichita Thunder 3-0 at Memorial Coliseum to take a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Komets lead the best-of-5 series and could advance to the conference finals by winning 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Coliseum. Game 5, if necessary, will be there 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The Komets, who had struggled to take leads, finally got one in the second period when A.J. Jenks scored a short-handed goal and Stephen Harper followed. Both goals took advantage of screens in front of Wichita goaltender Evan Buitenhuis, who stopped 27 shots.

Brandon Hawkins’ goal for a 3-0 lead in the third period? Off a screen, too.

Fort Wayne’s Dylan Ferguson thwarted all 29 shots he faced, in front of 3,410 fans. The Komets have won all 11 Friday night games they’ve played this season at the Coliseum, where Thunder coach Bruce Ramsay is now 0-9 in playoff games with three teams in three leagues.

Wichita is the second seed in the conference and Fort Wayne is the third, but the Komets have home-ice advantage in the 2-3 formatted series because of a lack of available ice in Wichita, Kansas, where “Disney on Ice” is taking place.

The top-seeded Allen Americans had a 2-0 lead over the Utah Grizzlies in the other conference series heading into Friday night.

There was end-to-end action in the scoreless first period, but the Komets had the bulk of the best chances, including: Hawkins sending a cross-ice pass to Anthony Petruzzelli, whose one-timer sailed over the crossbar at 8:33; Stephen Harper fighting his way to a rebound and sending his shot just wide of the goalpost at 12:23; and Justin Vaive getting a couple of opportunities from within 20 feet that were stopped by Buitenhuis in the final minute.

After an impressive penalty kill in which the Komets didn’t allow a shot and repeatedly sent the puck into their own zone to play keep-away, Wichita’s Peter Crinella got a scoring opportunity from point-blank range and Ferguson stopped it at 4:30 of the second period.

The Komets’ second penalty kill resulted in their first goal, Jenks firing a shot from the right circle and taking advantage of a Vaive screen at 10:06. On Fort Wayne’s next shot – during even strength play 39 seconds later, Harper scored from the left circle with Matthew Boudens providing a screen. Both goals were reviewed by the referees, Casey Terreri and Jacob Reckucki, for possible goaltender interference.

The Komets had led for only 25 seconds of game time from the first two contests at Wichita and that came after Anthony Nellis scored late in the 3-2 victory in Game 1, but this time the Komets had to protect instead of chase.

Ferguson had perhaps the biggest save of his two seasons with the Komets at 15:38, when he dove to his left to glove a Beau Starrett shot at the end of a breakaway rush to preserve a two-goal lead.

The Komets were 0 for 3 on power plays. Wichita was 0 for 6, including a failed 5-on-3 power play after it fell behind by two goals.

After Buitenhuis made dazzling, sprawling saves on Morgan Adams-Moisan and Nick Boka, Hawkins made it 3-0 with a shot from the right circle 7:50 into the third period – the first goal of the playoffs for the Komets’ leading scorer.

Notes: The Komets played without Alan Lyszczarczyk, Jackson Leef, Oliver Cooper, Robbie Beydoun (knee) and Marcus McIvor (groin). … Wichita’s Anthony Beauregard was selected ECHL MVP after a vote by coaches, broadcasters, reporters and media-relations directors. Allen’s Les Lancaster was the runner-up.

