K's look 'to bear down' after loss forces Game 5

When coach Ben Boudreau and general manager David Franke put together this Komets roster, they emphasized getting a bevy of players who had won championships and/or held leadership positions.

In other words, they wanted proven leaders, character guys, for times just like this.

After a 4-2 loss Saturday night to the Wichita Thunder, tying the Western Conference Semifinals at 2, the Komets face a decisive Game 5. It will be 7:30 p.m. Monday at Memorial Coliseum, where a crowd of 3,396 was hand.

At the college, junior or professional levels, at least 10 Fort Wayne players have been captains or alternates and at least 10 have won championships.

“Everybody in there is a leader in their own way, whether they’ve got a letter on their shirt, or had a letter on their shirt in the past with other teams, whatever it is,” said alternate captain Justin Vaive, who scored off the rebound of a Matthew Boudens shot 17:36 into the third period to cut Wichita’s lead to 3-2.

Anthony Beauregard cemented the victory with an empty-netter at 19:20.

“We’ve got a great group of guys and everybody’s contributing – vocally, on the ice, physically, whatever it is,” Vaive said. “We’ve just got to bear down here and get ready for Monday night.”

The winner will face the Allen Americans, the top seed in the conference, who completed a sweep of the fourth-seeded Utah Grizzlies with a 4-3 double-overtime victory late Friday.

The Western Conference Finals, another 2-3 formatted best-of-5 series that will skirt conventional home-ice advantage, shall begin with games this Friday and Saturday at Allen, Texas.

To get there, the Komets will have to avoid the big mistakes – namely, turnovers – that decided Saturday’s game.

Back-to-back turnovers by Fort Wayne’s Mathieu Brodeur – one in the neutral zone, the other at the offensive blue line – led to Matteo Gennaro goals on back-to-back Wichita shots for a 3-1 lead. Gennaro scored on a 45-foot snap shot 56 seconds into the third period, after he swiped the puck banking off the boards, and he finished a 2-on-1 rush at 4:35.

“We were talking about being patient and at the same time, ‘Don’t sacrifice defense for offense,’” Boudreau said. “It was going to come, much like our patient approach that we used to finally get to their goalie Friday. But after they (went up 2-1), it was the very next shift where I thought, ‘We’re a little too overaggressive, and this (Wichita) team gets a lot of scoring chances off of the rush, which is why we have to keep them off of the rush.’ They scored two goals (that way) and they got a lucky one in the first period, so we’ve got to learn our lesson. We don’t want history to repeat itself. We have a chance to win the series.”

Wichita goaltender Evan Buitenhuis stopped 23 of 25 shots.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 18 of 21 shots for Fort Wayne, one night after his 29-save shutout paced a 3-0 victory at the Coliseum.

It was Wichita coach Bruce Ramsay’s first victory in the playoffs at the Coliseum in 10 tries spanning three different teams (Wichita, Muskegon and Port Huron) in three different leagues (ECHL, International Hockey League, United Hockey League).

“We’ve given them hope,” Boudreau said. “For us, we’ve got to regroup, recollect here, and make sure we come in with a fresh mentality to close this out on Monday.”

Wichita, the No. 2 seed in the conference, came out trying to assert its will on the third-seeded Komets and the Thunder’s Peter Crinella leveled Blake Siebenaler 25 seconds into the game. The Thunder had seven of the first 10 shots – helped by the game’s first two power plays – and Spencer Dorowicz opened the scoring in even-strength play 9:41 into the first period by banking a shot from the corner off Ferguson’s right leg pad and into the net.

Three seconds into their first power play, at 11:35, the Komets tied it with A.J. Jenks winning a faceoff back to Randy Gazzola and then redirecting Gazzola’s blue-line shot so it went underneath Buitenhuis.

“I think we’ve just got to learn from our mistakes tonight,” Vaive said. “We’ve got to limit the mistakes we did make and, obviously, be ready to play because that’s a good team across the ice and they’re not just going to hand it to us.”

Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 3 power plays. Wichita was 0 for 5.

“We had an opportunity that slipped through our fingers tonight and we have no choice but to be at our absolute best here,” Boudreau said. “There’s pressure involved with those (decisive) games, but you’ve got to block that out and focus on the shift in front of you. You can’t put anything too big in front of you here; you’ve got to be in the moment. So for us, it’s making sure we maintain our bodies here (Sunday) and come back with a fresh mental attitude and hopefully get a couple to bounce our way Monday.”

Notes: Komets general manager David Franke confirmed Vaive is an alternate captain for the remainder of the playoffs. Vaive began wearing the ‘A’ when Shawn Szydlowski was out with a hand injury the final three games of the regular season and first two of the playoffs, but Szydlowski came back for Games 3 and 4 without a letter on his sweater. … The referees were Casey Terreri and Jacob Rekucki. … The Komets played without Alan Lyszczarczyk, Jackson Leef, Oliver Cooper, Marcus McIvor (groin) and Robbie Beydoun (knee). … The Thunder was without Sean Allen, Riley McCourt, Stefan Fournier, Ryan White and Stephen Johnson. … Wichita defenseman Dean Stewart was lost to an undisclosed injury when he was hit by a Matt Murphy shot just after the whistle blew in the second period. Stewart was Second Team All-ECHL this season.

