Turnovers haunt K's in 4-2 loss; series headed to Game 5

Two turnovers that led to third-period goals cost the Komets in a big way tonight, as they fell 4-2 to the Wichita Thunder at Memorial Coliseum.

The series now tied at 2, Fort Wayne and Wichita meet in a decisive Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Coliseum.

Dylan Ferguson stopped 18 of 21 shots for Fort Wayne, one night after his 29-save shutout paced a 3-0 victory at the Coliseum.

Wichita’s Evan Buitenhuis stopped 23 of 25 tonight.

It was Wichita coach Bruce Ramsay’s first victory in the playoffs at the Coliseum in 10 tries spanning three different teams (Wichita, Muskegon and Port Huron) in three different leagues (ECHL, International Hockey League, United Hockey League).

The winner of this series will face the Allen Americans, the top seed in the conference, who completed a sweep of the fourth-seeded Utah Grizzlies with a 4-3 double-overtime victory Friday. If the Komets face the Americans in the Western Conference Finals, the 2-3 formatted best-of-5 series would begin with games Friday and Saturday at Allen, Texas.

Wichita, the No. 2 seed in the conference, came out trying to assert its will on the third-seeded Komets and the Thunder’s Peter Crinella leveled Blake Siebenaler 25 seconds into the game.

The Thunder had seven of the first 10 shots – helped by the game’s first two power plays – and Spencer Dorowicz opened the scoring in even-strength play at 9:41 into the first period by banking a shot from the corner off Ferguson’s right leg pad and into the net.

Three seconds into their first power play, at 11:35, the Komets tied it with A.J. Jenks winning a faceoff back to Randy Gazzola and then redirecting Gazzola’s blue-line shot so it went underneath Buitenhuis.

Buitenhuis was terrific early in the second period, including stops on back-to-back Morgan Adams-Moisan shots at 7:55. Ferguson was strong late, such as a stop of Crinella on a 15-foot backhand shot through a crowd. And Ferguson got some help, including defenseman Matthew Murphy flattening Matteo Gennaro, who seemed to have had a direct line to the net.

Gennaro intercepted a Mathieu Brodeur pass in the neutral zone, sped into the Fort Wayne zone and snapped a 45-foot shot past Ferguson for a 2-1 lead just 56 seconds into the third period.

Another Brodeur turnover, this time at the offensive blue line, set up Gennaro for a goal on the Thunder’s next shot, at the end of a 2-on-1 rush at 4:35.

Justin Vaive scored for Fort Wayne off the rebound of a Matthew Boudens shot at 17:36. But Wichita's Anthony Beauregard cemented the victory with an empty-netter.

Notes: Komets general manager David Franke confirmed Vaive is an alternate captain for the remainder of the playoffs. Vaive began wearing the ‘A’ when Shawn Szydlowski was out with a hand injury the final three games of the regular season and first two of the playoffs, but Szydlowski came back for Games 3 and 4 without a letter on his sweater. … The referees were Casey Terreri and Jacob Rekucki. … The Komets played without Alan Lyszczarczyk, Jackson Leef, Oliver Cooper, Marcus McIvor (groin) and Robbie Beydoun (knee). … The Thunder was without Sean Allen, Riley McCourt, Stefan Fournier, Ryan White and Stephen Johnson. … Wichita’s Dean Stewart was lost to an undisclosed injury when he was hit by a Matt Murphy shot just after the whistle blew in the second period.

