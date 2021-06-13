K's vs. Thunder like boxers trading punches

It remains to be seen if they’re heavyweights, but the Komets and Wichita Thunder have been resembling boxers, metaphorically speaking.

The first four games of the Western Conference semifinals – now tied at 2 games apiece – have been highlighted by punch and counterpunch. One team will score, the other will answer, until the knockout blow is dealt. Back and forth momentum goes, back and forth game results go.

The teams met for one three-game set during the regular season at Memorial Coliseum, both considering it preparation for a future playoff meeting. The Komets thrilled with a 2-1 victory in the opener, lost a 4-2 nail-biter in the second and looked terrible in a 3-1 loss to finish.

After splitting the first two games of this best-of-5 series at Wichita, Kansas, where the Komets won Game 1 and lost Game 2, it was like history was repeating itself – on a much more significant level – with another three-game set at the Coliseum for bragging rights.

The Komets dominated Friday with a 3-0 victory, keyed by Dylan Ferguson’s 29 saves, but couldn’t match the Thunder’s response of a 4-2 win Saturday.

Now comes Game 5, 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Coliseum. The winner will get the Allen Americans and the loser the offseason.

The Komets remember well the feeling after they lost the final game of the regular-season series May 23.

“We’ve got to have a better pushback,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “The last time, they won the game on a Saturday, we laid an egg (in the final game). We’ve got to learn from those experiences. We’ve got to come back and be the dominant team. They’re playing with some key guys out of their lineup and we’ve got to take advantage of it.

“I didn’t think we got to our net as well (in Game 4) and that’s something that we’re going to have to look at and make sure we’re doing a great job of on Monday.”

The goaltending in the series has been mostly terrific – Ferguson is 2-2 with a 2.28 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and the shutout, Wichita’s Evan Buitenhuis is 2-2 with a 2.50 GAA and a .915 SP – but Ferguson gave up a soft early goal in Game 4. Even though the Komets rallied, they need to avoid mistakes like easy goals and turnovers, the latter having led to two key Wichita goals Saturday.

“It’s playoffs. There’s ups and downs. And it’s about limiting those ups and downs, not getting too high or not getting too low,” Justin Vaive said. “We have a great group of leadership. We’ve just got to stay focused on our game plan, try not to get distracted by what they’re going to do or what they’re going to bring. Like I’ve said, they’re a good team and we’ve just got to be ready to play.”

No word on if the Komets will make any lineup changes. Personally, I wouldn’t be shocked to see Oliver Cooper in there to get a little more energy on the forecheck going. I also think the Komets could use some fresh legs on defense, but I don’t know if Marcus McIvor is available yet from his groin injury. For Wichita, Dean Stewart’s injury will be the big question mark. He was injured when a Matt Murphy shot hit him just after a stoppage in the second period. Stewart was Second Team All-ECHL this season.

I’ve tried to stay away from saying an early playoff exit this season would be a disappointment for the Komets, because of what the pandemic has done to the schedule, the roster, attendance and so on. But it sure feels as if losing Game 5 would be exactly that after the way things looked after Game 3.

If you’re looking for potential heroes, consider that the following haven’t yet scored goals in the series: Zach Pochiro, Marco Roy, Shawn Szydlowski, Alan Lyszczarczyk, Olivier Galipeau, Nick Boka. A.J. Jenks has three goals, Vaive and Anthony Nellis two apiece.

I know it’s not a Game 7, but it has that feel to it. And as Vaive said: “You never talk about when you’re a kid, you know, scoring a goal in Game 3. It’s always Game 7. We’re going to go in with the mindset that it’s do-or-die and we’ve just got to stick to our game plan and execute our systems and be ready to go.”

