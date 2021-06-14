Boudens propels K's to Conference Finals

The Komets let the Wichita Thunder play catch-up all night. In overtime, that’s not a possibility.

Matthew Boudens spun to send in the rebound of a Blake Siebenaler shot, cementing a 4-3 Komets victory over the Wichita Thunder and a 3-2 series victory in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Komets’ Dylan Ferguson stopped 21 shots. The Thunder’s Evan Buitenhuis stopped 30.

The next series, against the top seed in the conference, begins Friday in Allen, Texas.

Ferguson came up big to start the game with a glove save on Peter Crinella, at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, just 26 seconds into the first period.

Fort Wayne rookie Oliver Cooper, making his first appearance of the playoffs, opened the scoring on the Komets’ second shot, when he retrieved the puck behind the Wichita net and scored on a wraparound – banking the puck off the inside of Buitenhuis’ far leg.

Wichita answered at 11:06; Alex Peters’ blue-line shot caromed off the boards behind the Fort Wayne net and Bobby McMann got the rebound and tucked it underneath Ferguson.

Ferguson recovered with a flurry of saves in the period, including one on Gordie Green after Fort Wayne’s Randy Gazzola turned the puck over deep in his own zone, and Ferguson stopped ECHL MVP Anthony Beauregard from point-blank range 1:32 into the second period after a Nick Boka turnover.

Then it was Buitenhuis’ time to shine and he did early in the second period, when he thwarted shots by Brandon Hawkins and Matt Murphy from within 15 feet.

He couldn’t see the puck, thanks to an A.J. Jenks screen, when Mathieu Brodeur scored for the Komets on a 50-foot shot at 7:24. But it took Wichita’s Matteo Gennaro only 25 seconds to answer on a shot from the left circle.

The Komets’ offense unleashed a bevy of shots and finally scored at 19:15, when Anthony Nellis skated in from the corner and released a shot just before bowling over the goalie for a 3-2 lead. The goal held up after video review.

The Thunder answered when a 100-foot Peters pass set up Jay Dickman, who split the defense for a breakaway, hit the post, then put in his own rebound 9:53 into the third period

The Komets thought they’d retaken the lead at 10:51, when a Brodeur blue-line shot found the back of the net, but it was overturned after video review because Nellis had been in the crease and made contact with Buitenhuis.

At 18:53, the Komets got a power play when Brandon Hawkins was cross-checked from behind by Mathieu Gagnon. The Komets generated two shots on the advantage and were 0 for 2 on power plays, while the Thunder didn’t have any power plays.

Notes: The Komets played without Zach Pochiro, Shawn Szydlowski, Jackson Leef, Marcus McIvor (groin) and Robbie Beydoun (knee). … The referees were Andrew Bruggeman and Alex Normandin. … The Thunder played without Dean Stewart, the Second Team All-League defenseman who suffered an undisclosed injury when he was hit by a Matt Murphy shot in Game 4, Stefan Fournier, Ryan White and Stephen Johnson. … There was a scary moment in the first period, when Fort Wayne’s Justin Vaive was struck in the face by the puck, after Wichita’s Beauregard tried to blast the puck out of his own zone. Murphy also took a scary puck to the face, off a Cooper pass.

